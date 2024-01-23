Faster Horses fest announces 2024 headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Hardy

click to enlarge Shutterstock Jelly Roll performing at the 2024 New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square in New York City.

Michigan’s Faster Horses festival has announced its 2024 lineup, and its headliners are some of the biggest names in contemporary country music.

Those would be rapper-turned-country artist Jelly Roll, “Hillbilly Hippy” Lainey Wilson, and Hardy, who blends country and alternative rock sounds. All three artists are coming off a huge year which saw them top the country charts.

Other acts on the bill include Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Ernest, Tyler Hubbard, Shane Smith and the Saints, and more.

The camping festival returns to Brooklyn, Michigan from July 19-21. Tickets start at $289 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

The festival first started in 2013 and draws more than 40,000 fans to the Michigan International Speedway area.

