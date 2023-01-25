Faster Horses announces 2023 lineup — and it’s loaded

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain will headline the country music festival

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge A scene from Faster Horses fest in 2016. - Mike Ferdinande
Mike Ferdinande
A scene from Faster Horses fest in 2016.

Nothing gets us excited for summer like festival announcements, and Faster Horses just announce the lineup for its 2023 festival.

Headlining the July festival are Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and the queen of country pop, Shania Twain.

The three-day country music fest will also feature Chris Cagle, Dustin Lynch, Hailey Whitters, and a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Passes for the 2023 Faster Horses festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on fasterhorsesfestival.com.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
