Faster Horses announces 2023 lineup — and it’s loaded

click to enlarge Mike Ferdinande A scene from Faster Horses fest in 2016.

Nothing gets us excited for summer like festival announcements, and Faster Horses just announce the lineup for its 2023 festival.

Headlining the July festival are Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and the queen of country pop, Shania Twain.

The three-day country music fest will also feature Chris Cagle, Dustin Lynch, Hailey Whitters, and a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Passes for the 2023 Faster Horses festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on fasterhorsesfestival.com.

