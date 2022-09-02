Eric Prydz to make a rare club appearance at Pontiac’s Elektricity

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Eric Prydz is known for his unimpeachable club bangers and visually stunning live shows.

The Swedish electronic dance superstar Eric Prydz largely keeps a low profile, at least as low of a profile that a platinum-selling Swedish electronic dance music superstar can possibly keep while also cultivating a reputation for unimpeachable club bangers. Think tracks like 2004’s “Call on Me,” which sampled Steve Winwood’s 1982 hit “Valerie” and featured a risqué workout-themed music video, and a 2006 remix of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Part II” dubbed “Proper Education” — and wild, visually stunning live shows (including an Ibiza residency in recent years). So it’s a pretty big deal that Prydz will make a rare club appearance at Pontiac’s Elektricity.

Detroit DJ Sherif is supporting, while the patio has Esshaki, Johnny Malek, Jake from SpaceFarm, Raedy Lex, and Some Black Cat, with Plus Size Models, Doug English, Food Fight, and Players Club in the Mojo Room. If you haven’t been recently, Elektricity unveiled renovations earlier this year, including the restoration of Moorish-inspired architectural flourishes dating back to its past life as the Eagle Theatre, and updated LED screens for eye-popping visual effects.

Doors at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Elektricity, 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets are $50. 18+ only.

