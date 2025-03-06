Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve headed to Ann Arbor

click to enlarge Mark Seliger Elvis Costello.

Rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Costello has hit the road with Steve Nieve, his longtime collaborator and member of the Attractions. The two-man show format creates fertile soil for Costello to breathe a stripped down art-rock energy into tracks we’ve heard a million times — but haven’t ever heard quite like this. Still one of rock music’s most prodigious raconteurs, Costello sounds fired up, agitated, restless; the songs might not sound the same, but he’s still operating in the emotional territory that made the songs work in the first place.