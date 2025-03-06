  1. Music
Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve headed to Ann Arbor

Still one of rock music’s most prodigious raconteurs, Costello sounds fired up, agitated, restless

Mar 6, 2025 at 7:45 am
click to enlarge Elvis Costello. - Mark Seliger
Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello.
Rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Costello has hit the road with Steve Nieve, his longtime collaborator and member of the Attractions. The two-man show format creates fertile soil for Costello to breathe a stripped down art-rock energy into tracks we’ve heard a million times — but haven’t ever heard quite like this. Still one of rock music’s most prodigious raconteurs, Costello sounds fired up, agitated, restless; the songs might not sound the same, but he’s still operating in the emotional territory that made the songs work in the first place.
Event Details
Image: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve

Sat., March 8, 8 p.m.

Michigan Theater 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor Washtenaw County

Buy Tickets

$45-$200+
