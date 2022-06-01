Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, who were both inspired by the music of the Motor City and also influenced it, perform in Detroit on Saturday

Staff pick

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:25 pm

click to enlarge We are the robots: German band Kraftwerk returns to Detroit. - PETER BOETTCHER
Peter Boettcher
We are the robots: German band Kraftwerk returns to Detroit.

An argument that comes up over and over again is who should be credited with creating electronic music writ large: the German synth-driven band Kraftwerk, formed in 1970, or Detroit techno producers like the Belleville Three. In reality, both were heavily inspired by what The Guardian described as “a feedback loop between Germany and Detroit.” Kraftwerk said they were influenced by Motown, and Kraftwerk were in turn amplified in Detroit on the Soul Train-inspired TV show The Scene and on the influential radio show by The Electrifying Mojo, inspiring a new wave of local artists. Even the Detroit DJ Moodymann once admitted, “Hell, I thought Kraftwerk was four niggas. I ain’t going to lie to you.” The fact is that those Germans pretending to be robots could be pretty damn funky, and the music of Kraftwerk looms over the Motor City to this day — fitting for a group with a hit called “Autobahn.” The band makes a Detroit stop on this postponed tour, which is enhanced by 3-D effects that utilize those 3-D glasses made all the rage by that Avatar movie years ago.

Starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Masonic Temple Theatre; 500 Temple St., Detroit; themasonic.com. Tickets start at $49.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday
Saturday.

Everyone we saw partying at the return of Movement Music Festival at Detroit’s Hart Plaza in 2022
Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Music Slideshows

Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday
Saturday.

Everyone we saw partying at the return of Movement Music Festival at Detroit’s Hart Plaza in 2022
Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Music Slideshows

Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday
Saturday.

Everyone we saw partying at the return of Movement Music Festival at Detroit’s Hart Plaza in 2022
Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Everything we saw at the AJR and BoyWithUke concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Trending

‘Creem’ magazine is returning as an expanded universe

By Lee DeVito

‘Creem’ magazine is returning as an expanded universe

Anita Baker announces Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena on Twitter

By Randiah Camille Green

Anita Baker at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands in 2019.

Detroit Music Weekend to honor blues guitarist John Lee Hooker

By Randiah Camille Green

John Lee Hooker at the Long Beach Blues Festival in 1997.

Anita Baker announced date for Detroit show and you're going to have to be quick

By Alex Washington

Anita Baker.

Also in Music

Detroit Music Weekend to honor blues guitarist John Lee Hooker

By Randiah Camille Green

John Lee Hooker at the Long Beach Blues Festival in 1997.

Anita Baker announced date for Detroit show and you're going to have to be quick

By Alex Washington

Anita Baker.

‘Creem’ magazine is returning as an expanded universe

By Lee DeVito

‘Creem’ magazine is returning as an expanded universe

Anita Baker announces Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena on Twitter

By Randiah Camille Green

Anita Baker at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us