Electric Forest announces its initial 2023 lineup — and it’s packed

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer Revelers at Electric Forest.

It might be a little chilly outside now, but Electric Forest has us dreaming of summer as the festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup.

This year saw the return of the festival in Sherwood Forest after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the 2023 performers include Zeds Dead, Sofi Tucker, Jamie xx, Ganja White Night, and fest regulars the String Cheese Incident, who will perform two sets.

Wristband sales for loyalty members begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 5 with general admission wristband sales beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 9.

More information is available at electricforest.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter