Electric Forest announces its initial 2023 lineup — and it’s packed

Artists announced so far include Jamie xx, Zeds Dead, the String Cheese Incident, and more

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 3:49 pm

click to enlarge Revelers at Electric Forest. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
Revelers at Electric Forest.

It might be a little chilly outside now, but Electric Forest has us dreaming of summer as the festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup.

This year saw the return of the festival in Sherwood Forest after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the 2023 performers include Zeds Dead, Sofi Tucker, Jamie xx, Ganja White Night, and fest regulars the String Cheese Incident, who will perform two sets.

Wristband sales for loyalty members begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 5 with general admission wristband sales beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 9.

More information is available at electricforest.com.

Slideshow

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022

Electric Forest Day 1
288 slides
Electric Forest Day 1 Electric Forest Day 1 Electric Forest Day 1 Electric Forest Day 1 Electric Forest Day 1 Electric Forest Day 1
Click to View 288 slides

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

Detroit jazz musician and activist Allen Dennard preps debut album

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Allen Dennard.

Metallica announces two Detroit shows in 2023

By Lee DeVito

Metallica in 2017.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform live score for Aretha Franklin movie

By Lee DeVito

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Also in Music

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Baby Money talks music, 12th Street, Quality Control, and taking care of his family

Detroit jazz musician and activist Allen Dennard preps debut album

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Allen Dennard.

Catching up with Dark Capricorn Rising Lead Guitarist and Producer Rick Young SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Rick Young

Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker stays busy with upcoming gigs at Cliff Bell’s

By Jim McFarlin

Rodney Whitaker.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us