Drake adds second Detroit date to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

Drake and 21 Savage will perform at Little Caesars Arena two nights in a row

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 10:40 am

Drake will stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on July 8.
Shutterstock
Drake will stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 8.

Either Drake really likes Detroit, or Detroit really likes him. Maybe both.

The “On BS” rapper added a second date at Little Caesars Arena on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage on July 9. It will follow the original July 8 date for a double dose of “Rich Flex.”

Tickets for the July 8 concert go on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. and tickets for the newly announced July 9 date go on sale at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17.

“It’s All A Blur” marks Drake’s first tour in five years since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. His latest studio album Her Loss, a collaboration with 21 Savage, reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets can be purchased via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

