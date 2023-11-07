Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo This month, you can enjoy a dinner based on Lil Wayne’s landmark album Tha Carter III.

Issa Party celebrates one year: Hard to believe that it’s already been one year of Spot Lite’s quarterly residencies like Aboudi Issa’s “Issa Party,” but time waits for no man. These nights, and the club’s other regular parties like Fourplay and JUDY, are perfect opportunities to see of-the-moment local talent, with occasional visits from kindred out-of-towners. To mark the anniversary on Nov. 18, Issa Party has invited JADALAREIGN all the way from New York to bless the decks. A regular purveyor of deepness at new-school NYC staples like The Lot Radio and Nowadays, she has regularly cited the music of Detroit as deeply influential, so I can’t wait to hear what she’s bringing in her bag. Julion De’Angelo, who recently went b2b with JADA on The Lot and released the debut 12-inch on his own label, will be playing as well. Andrea Ghita b2b with series resident Aboudi Issa round out the bill, and tickets available on Resident Advisor (with early bird pricing, as of this writing). — Joe

Memories of Rave creates a happy place: Nov. 11 is a powerful day for manifestation (or so they say), so it’s a fitting date for the next installment of collective Community Function’s party Memories of Rave. Manifest yourself a worry-free environment, with techno, trance and electro beats that recall ’90s warehouse raves with smiley faces plastered everywhere you look. To guide your journey, the party has enlisted expert late-night selectors 2Lanes and Garrison XR for the evening, with THRG resident Jeff Garcia reaching down into the deepest techno reservoir as well. Community Function’s own Zafar will also take a spin, with DJs Dust and Colliding Pins also on deck to take this evening into the morning hours. Pre-sale tickets for this Saturday, and more info available via Resident Advisor, where the organizers have also teased a taco truck. —Joe

Upsammy and Zenker Brothers courtesy of THRG: Techno & House Research Group continues their run of impressive shows at Marble Bar with an event this Friday, Nov. 11 featuring two international headliners: Danish artist upsammy and German duo Zenker Brothers. Resident Advisor writes: “Techno & House Research Group (thrg) brings leftfield bass and breaks artist upsammy and Ilian Tape founders Zenker Brothers to Marble Bar. Come early and support local selectors JEM and Duck Trash too.” Even though the weather outside is starting to get a bit frightful, we still have a little time before it hurts our faces to leave our houses, so let’s make the best of it while we can! Tickets are available on Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Vinyl Tastings presents food inspired by Tha Carter III: I had seen things about the series Vinyl Tastings pop up a few times on my social media feed, but I wasn’t exactly sure what it was all about until now. So, allow me to enlighten you about the premise: for the price of admission ($95 with a wine pairing, or $75 without), you can enjoy a “sumptuous 6-course plated dinner, carefully curated to reflect the essence of an album’s tracks.” For this iteration, the series is drawing inspiration from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, arguably his best record and one most influential hip-hop albums of all time. Dishes include the “Mr. Carter” (blackened seasoned squash with Louisiana style BBQ sauce, apple relish, scallion, and yuzu), “A Milli” (jambalaya crispy rice, chicken andouille, tomato & tabasco vinaigrette, cilantro, lime), and “3 Peat” (smoked chocolate pecan pie, banana foster creme anglaise, chicory coffee whip) among others. It’s all going down on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Spot Lite, so grab your tickets via Eventbrite before they’re gone. —Broccoli

