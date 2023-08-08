Detroit’s Ribs R&B Music Festival teases a ‘special hip-hop guest’

click to enlarge Ribs R&B Music Festival, Facebook A scene from the 2022 Ribs R&B Music Festival in Detroit.

You can take in the smells of barbecue and the sounds of smooth live music at the annual Ribs R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza.

The three-day event, from Aug. 12-14, will feature performances from Chante Moore with her full band, Grammy-nominated Brownstone, Rob Base, Raydio, a “special hip-hop guest,” and some two dozen other musical acts.

313 Live Experience will mix it up with hip-hop hits from each decade. Top barbecue vendors from across the country will be serving grilled lamb chops, fish, shrimp, vegan dishes, seafood stir fry, and more.

More than 100 vendors will also be on hand selling a range of items, from sundresses to glow lights.

The event is free until 3 p.m. on Friday and until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After that, tickets begin at $15.

From 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Aug. 11-13); Hart Plaza; 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. Tickets range from $15 per day to $575 for VIP.

