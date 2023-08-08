Detroit’s Ribs R&B Music Festival teases a ‘special hip-hop guest’

The annual event returns to Hart Plaza this weekend

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 11:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Ribs R&B Music Festival in Detroit. - Ribs R&B Music Festival, Facebook
Ribs R&B Music Festival, Facebook
A scene from the 2022 Ribs R&B Music Festival in Detroit.

You can take in the smells of barbecue and the sounds of smooth live music at the annual Ribs R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza.

The three-day event, from Aug. 12-14, will feature performances from Chante Moore with her full band, Grammy-nominated Brownstone, Rob Base, Raydio, a “special hip-hop guest,” and some two dozen other musical acts.

313 Live Experience will mix it up with hip-hop hits from each decade. Top barbecue vendors from across the country will be serving grilled lamb chops, fish, shrimp, vegan dishes, seafood stir fry, and more.

More than 100 vendors will also be on hand selling a range of items, from sundresses to glow lights.

The event is free until 3 p.m. on Friday and until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After that, tickets begin at $15.

From 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Aug. 11-13); Hart Plaza; 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. Tickets range from $15 per day to $575 for VIP.

Event Details
Ribs R&B Music Festival

Ribs R&B Music Festival

Aug. 11-13, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Hart Plaza 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.

Madlib and Karriem Riggins to team up at Detroit Jazz Fest

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right).

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup (2)

Jack White is auctioning off his Tesla after speaking out against Elon Musk

By Lee DeVito

Jack White is auctioning off his Tesla after speaking out against Elon Musk (2)

Also in Music

Travis Scott announces Detroit concert

By Lee DeVito

Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows.

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.

Madlib and Karriem Riggins to team up at Detroit Jazz Fest

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right).

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us