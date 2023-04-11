Detroit’s Movement festival reveals 2023 stages and lineups

click to enlarge Nick KeTellier A scene from Movement 2022.

Detroit’s Movement music festival has revealed the stages and showcases for its 2023 edition, which returns to Hart Plaza during Memorial Day weekend.

More than 115 acts are set to perform across six stages, plus pop-up performances and a first-ever festival showcase by British dance music label Defected Records.

JARS returns as the festival’s cannabis sponsor, branding the festival’s Waterfront Stage. The Underground Stage, relocated in 2022 to an unused food court service area due to crowd control concerns, is also returning — which is all for the better because the new location is larger anyway.

Tickets are on sale now at movementfestival.com. The full lineup, in alphabetical order by day and stage, is below:

Saturday, May 27

Movement Stage

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Ida Engberg

Maceo Plex

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

DJ Godfather

J House & Másquenada (Houseparty)

Kash Doll

MJ Nebreda

Shigeto ft. Dez Andrés (Live)

Three 6 Mafia

Uniiqu3

Zeds Dead (Altered States)

Stargate Stage: Detroit Love Showcase

Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (Live)

DJ Holographic

Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius

Moodymann

NIKS

Octave One (Live)

Pyramid Stage: DJ Minx presents House Your Life

Al Ester

Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina

DJ Minx

Magda b2b Mike Servito

Masters At Work

Shaun J. Wright

TSHA

Underground Stage

Akua

BMG

Erika

Mark Broom

Onyvaa

Surgeon

Detroit Stage

2Lanes

AK

Aux88 (Live)

Fusegrade

Ladylike

Milan Ariel

Sheefy McFly

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK

Sunday, May 28

Movement Stage

Ben Klock

Charlotte de Witte

Cybotron

Eddie Fowlkes

Huey Mnemonic

Robert Hood (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Caribou

Cassy

Ela Minus

Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Mister Joshooa

Paranoid London (Live)

Special Request

Stargate Stage: KMS Records presented Defected Showcase

Adam Port

Ash Lauryn

Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez

KiNK (Live)

Melé

Rimarkable

Sam Divine

Pyramid Stage

Green Velvet

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Ricardo Villalobos

Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves

Seth Troxler

Zip

Underground Stage

AMX

Ben Sims

Chris Liebing

Decoder b2b Jay York

DJ Nobu

Lindsey Herbert

Detroit Stage

Asher Perkins

Buzz Goree

Craig Gonzalez

Dru Ruiz

Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen)

Santonio Echols

Scan 7 (Live)

Suburban Knight

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Detroit Techno Militia

DJ Cent

DJ Seoul

Joe Hix

T.Linder

Monday, May 29

Movement Stage

Audion (Live)

Bonobo (DJ Set)

Logic1000

Skrillex

Underworld

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Brian Kage

DJ Seinfeld

FJAAK

Lauren Flax

Luke Hess

Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live)

Stargate Stage

Beige

Dom Dolla b2b John Summit

Georgia Angiuli (Live)

Kaskade Redux

Lee Foss

Pyramid Stage

Father Dukes

Fisher

Heidi

Ladymonix

Rebüke

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

Underground Stage

Henry Brooks

Klangkuestler

LSDXOXO

Sara Landry

SPFDJ

Detroit Stage

Audia

Beatnok

Ben Scott

Javonntte & Isaac Prieto (Hybrid Set)

Sinistarr

Soundmurderer

Whodat

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Mija & Friends

