Detroit’s Movement festival reveals 2023 stages and lineups

More than 115 acts to perform across six stages, plus pop-ups, during Memorial Day weekend

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge A scene from Movement 2022. - Nick KeTellier
Nick KeTellier
A scene from Movement 2022.

Detroit’s Movement music festival has revealed the stages and showcases for its 2023 edition, which returns to Hart Plaza during Memorial Day weekend.

More than 115 acts are set to perform across six stages, plus pop-up performances and a first-ever festival showcase by British dance music label Defected Records.

JARS returns as the festival’s cannabis sponsor, branding the festival’s Waterfront Stage. The Underground Stage, relocated in 2022 to an unused food court service area due to crowd control concerns, is also returning — which is all for the better because the new location is larger anyway.

Tickets are on sale now at movementfestival.com. The full lineup, in alphabetical order by day and stage, is below:

Saturday, May 27

Movement Stage

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
Ida Engberg
Maceo Plex
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

DJ Godfather
J House & Másquenada (Houseparty)
Kash Doll
MJ Nebreda
Shigeto ft. Dez Andrés (Live)
Three 6 Mafia
Uniiqu3
Zeds Dead (Altered States)

Stargate Stage: Detroit Love Showcase

Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (Live)
DJ Holographic
Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius
Moodymann
NIKS
Octave One (Live)

Pyramid Stage: DJ Minx presents House Your Life

Al Ester
Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina
DJ Minx
Magda b2b Mike Servito
Masters At Work
Shaun J. Wright
TSHA

Underground Stage 

Akua
BMG
Erika
Mark Broom
Onyvaa
Surgeon

Detroit Stage

2Lanes
AK
Aux88 (Live)
Fusegrade
Ladylike
Milan Ariel
Sheefy McFly
SILLYGIRLCARMEN

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK

Sunday, May 28

Movement Stage

Ben Klock
Charlotte de Witte
Cybotron
Eddie Fowlkes
Huey Mnemonic
Robert Hood (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Caribou
Cassy
Ela Minus
Kevin Reynolds (Live)
Mister Joshooa
Paranoid London (Live)
Special Request

Stargate Stage: KMS Records presented Defected Showcase

Adam Port
Ash Lauryn
Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez
KiNK (Live)
Melé
Rimarkable
Sam Divine

Pyramid Stage

Green Velvet
Mathew Jonson (Live)
Ricardo Villalobos
Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves
Seth Troxler
Zip

Underground Stage

AMX
Ben Sims
Chris Liebing
Decoder b2b Jay York
DJ Nobu
Lindsey Herbert 

Detroit Stage

Asher Perkins
Buzz Goree
Craig Gonzalez
Dru Ruiz
Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen)
Santonio Echols
Scan 7 (Live)
Suburban Knight

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Detroit Techno Militia
DJ Cent
DJ Seoul
Joe Hix
T.Linder

Monday, May 29

Movement Stage

Audion (Live)
Bonobo (DJ Set)
Logic1000
Skrillex
Underworld

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Brian Kage
DJ Seinfeld
FJAAK
Lauren Flax
Luke Hess
Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live)

Stargate Stage

Beige
Dom Dolla b2b John Summit
Georgia Angiuli (Live)
Kaskade Redux
Lee Foss

Pyramid Stage

Father Dukes
Fisher
Heidi
Ladymonix
Rebüke
Stephan Bodzin (Live)

Underground Stage

Henry Brooks
Klangkuestler
LSDXOXO
Sara Landry
SPFDJ

Detroit Stage

Audia
Beatnok
Ben Scott
Javonntte & Isaac Prieto (Hybrid Set)
Sinistarr
Soundmurderer
Whodat

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Mija & Friends

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
