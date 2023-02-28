Detroit’s Mo Pop ‘taking a break’ from summer 2023 festival

click to enlarge Derek Dandridge A scene from Mo Pop 2022 in Hart Plaza.

For those wondering when Detroit’s long-running Mo Pop music festival is going to release its 2023 lineup, it’s not happening.

According to a social media post published Tuesday, Mo Pop is “taking a break from the annual outdoor summer festival,” although it made clear that Mo Pop will continue to exist in some form.

What exactly that will look like is unclear.

“Although we may look different, we promise to continue our mission to showcase up and coming artists along with welcoming back some of your favorites from Mo Pop over the years,” the festival said.

It added, “This is not goodbye; this is our ongoing love letter to our fans and Detroit.”

The festival was produced by AEG Presents with a focus on indie rock and pop and was held in late July. It was founded in 2013 at Sterling Heights’s Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, featuring acts like Andrew Bird, JR JR, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and Wild Belle.

From 2015-2019 it was held at Detroit’s West Riverfront Park. It took a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2022, where it was held for the first time in downtown Detroit’s Hart Plaza.

The 2022 lineup included Detroit rapper Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Glass Animals, Euphoria star Dominic Fike, Wet Leg, Khruangbin, girl in red, Tiny Jag, and more.

