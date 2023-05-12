Detroit’s Masonic Temple unveils renovations

The venue got $2 million in upgrades since partnering with AEG Presents

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 2:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Masonic Temple showed off renovations made since it entered into a partnership with AEG Presents with an event on Thursday that included a silent disco. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Masonic Temple showed off renovations made since it entered into a partnership with AEG Presents with an event on Thursday that included a silent disco.

The Fountain Ballroom in Detroit’s sprawling Masonic Temple venue is a mix of old and new. Its two central pillars have recently been retrofitted with eye-popping color-changing LED lights, and the plan is for water to soon once again flow through the actual forgotten fountain that is its namesake.

That’s according to Jessie Miller, special events director of AEG Presents, the Los Angeles-based entertainment company that entered into an exclusive booking and operating deal with the 100-year-old Masonic Temple in 2019. AEG pledged $2 million in renovations to the building as part of the deal, which the venue showcased to members of the media and local entertainment industry on Thursday night.

“It was called the Fountain Ballroom because they had a working fountain in it,” Miller says. “Through the years, it fell into disrepair. But now we’re bringing it back.”

Much of the upgrades went to the Masonic Temple’s two live music spaces, the 4,400-capacity Masonic Temple Theatre and the 1,586-capacity Cathedral Theatre, including new flooring and lighting. Most importantly, the audio and lighting control consoles were moved to improve sound quality.

“What we did in each theater is we moved the front of house so that the technicians could really hear and see,” Miller says. “Before, the sound quality was not the best in this room. And so we realized right away that was the first thing that we had to do.”

She adds, “AEG is the second-largest concert promoter, so it was really important for them to come in and make the room look and sound perfect, not only for the patron experience, but also to attract the right artists for the spaces.”

Other changes include renovated bars and the installation of a new women’s restroom.

“We just really put a lot of thought into the patron experience, so we changed that whole landscape,” Miller says.

Construction of Detroit’s Masonic Temple started more than a century ago, with the first cornerstone laid in 1922, allegedly using a trowel once owned by George Washington. The massive building, the largest Masonic Temple in the world, was commissioned by the mysterious fraternal order of the Freemasons. The undertaking was never completed, a sign of Detroit’s decline in fortune since the early 20th century.

Related
On Saturday, the Masonic Temple will host a centennial celebration of the laying of its cornerstone. Work on the hulking building was never completed.

Detroit’s Masonic Temple celebrates 100 years since its first cornerstone was laid — and we still don’t understand what exactly the Freemasons do: The world’s largest Masonic Temple is as mysterious today as it was when it was constructed a century ago

Some changes that casual visitors might not notice on their own come in the venue’s Crystal Ballroom. There, one of the Freemason members restored its chandeliers, doing the work pro bono. A crew also restored the ornate frescoes painted on the ceiling to their former glory.

“We didn’t want to disturb anything, or make it look new,” Miller says. “We wanted everything to look like it had always been here, but function.”

One of the Masonic Temple’s unfinished features is the building’s top floor, which was originally intended to hold a third theater with a capacity of about 900. Detroit Masonic Temple president John Kashinsky says a separate group has approached the Masonic Temple about renovating the theater as well as some other rooms in the 550,000-square-foot complex, though a deal has not been finalized.

“I don’t know if that will happen or not,” he says.

Still, he says he’s grateful for the investment from AEG Presents. “They’ve been a great partner,” he says.

“We’ve been working on renovating about four years,” he says. “Piece by piece, the different layers have come together.”

Miller says much of the funding came from federal COVID-19 relief funds. Kashinsky adds that aside from AEG Presents, funds were raised by selling a nearby property owned by the Freemasons, as well as through a partnership with the exclusive ticketing partner of AEG Presents.

Kashinsky says the renovations were also made with the goal of making the Masonic Temple attractive for rental events like weddings and corporate parties.

“We put the money back into the building, so we could have more corporate event money coming out,” Kashinsky says.

During the Thursday event, AEG Presents activated the various rooms with entertainment including a silent disco in the Fountain Ballroom, an aerial dancer in the Cathedral Theatre, and musicians in each room to show off the potential of the space.

“I think it’s a perfect place to do corporate events,” Miller says. “You could do an award ceremony and a gala at the same time. And then if you have a seminar or anything else, you can have tons of breakout rooms. There are just so many options here, and it’s just such a beautiful building that I feel like a lot of people have forgotten.”

She adds, “The whole appeal of this building is the history behind it. So you have to honor that and bring it out however you can.”

Location Details

Masonic Temple

500 Temple St., Detroit Detroit

313- 832-7100

37 articles
@metrotimes

Changes at Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world!

♬ Shedding My Velvet - Jack White

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Spinners inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the White Stripes snubbed

By Lee DeVito

The Spinners inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the White Stripes snubbed

Smokey Robinson announces Detroit concert

By Lee DeVito

Smokey Robinson performing in 2012.

The Jonas Brothers announce Detroit date for new tour

By Jenna Jones

They've come a long way from the Disney channel. From left to right: Nick Jonas (Priyanka Chopra's husband), Kevin Jonas (Danielle Jonas' husband), and Joe Jonas (Sophie Turner's husband).

The ‘new’ New Pornographers play Detroit’s El Club this week

By Thomas Crone, Last Word Features

The ‘new’ New Pornographers play Detroit’s El Club this week (2)

Also in Music

The ‘new’ New Pornographers play Detroit’s El Club this week

By Thomas Crone, Last Word Features

The ‘new’ New Pornographers play Detroit’s El Club this week (2)

Previously unreleased music from Detroit rock band Tyvek, and other music news

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Tyvek.

Smokey Robinson announces Detroit concert

By Lee DeVito

Smokey Robinson performing in 2012.

50 Cent is coming to Detroit on ‘The Final Lap’ tour this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us