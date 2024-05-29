Detroit’s Grand Prix to include EDM sets by Illenium and JVNA

Gentlemen, start your engines.

The annual Detroit Grand Prix Indycar race is gearing up to return to the downtown streets this weekend, and it will do so with a pair of free electronic dance music performances for attendees on Saturday.

California-based Jana Ma, aka JVNA, will perform at 6:15 p.m., while Denver’s Illenium will take the stage at 8 p.m.

The shows will take place at the Cadillac Square stage, east of Campus Martius.

The event is set for Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2, with a track constructed along Jefferson Avenue downtown — so unless you’re going downtown to enjoy Indycar racing (and/or EDM), you will probably want to avoid the area due to traffic.

The Detroit event dates back to 1982 as a Formula One World Championship event. Beginning in 1992, the race was moved to Belle Isle State Park (much to the consternation of park goers who prefer idyllic nature over the roar of cars) and it returned to the streets of downtown Detroit last year to fanfare.