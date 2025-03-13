click to enlarge Courtesy photo Drey Skonie was one of the acts slated to perform on the postponed first day of the 313 Day festival.

Detroit’s 313 Day, a three-day festival that was intended to include two back-to-back concerts at the Masonic Temple, says the kickoff event planned for Thursday has been canceled for now.

“DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, DAY ONE OF 313 DAY WEEKEND HAS BEEN POSTPONED,” organizers wrote on Instagram.

The “Day One” concert was to feature an R&B theme with local acts like Drey Skonie, Charity, Neisha Neshae, and others.

According to organizers, a “Day Two” concert set for Friday with nearly 30 hip-hop acts on the bill is still on and is nearly sold out.

“GET YOUR TICKETS NOW, IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY!” organizers wrote.

Friday’s lineup includes acts like Babytron, Detroit Diamond, Sada Baby, Babyface Ray, Peezy, Boldy James, Baby Money, Tee Grizzley, Lana Ladonna, Snap Dogg, Tay B, Icewear Vezzo, Veeze, and Doughboyz Cashout.

In a previous interview with Metro Times, organizers alluded to the perception in recent years of the diminished state of R&B music.

“R&B has really been doing its thing on the underground scene,” co-organizer Chanel Dominique told Metro Times. “And if we just continue to let it be an every Thursday R&B sing-along or once-a-month R&B concert, then how are we giving it leg room to grow?”

Dominique did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previously, Dominique said she hoped to grow the 313 Day festival into “our own version of Coachella in Detroit.” The festival launched in 2022 as a 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater, followed by a “Tied in 313 Day” event at the Fillmore in 2023.

The festival took a year off in 2024.

Tickets for the 313 Day festival are available at 313dayevents.com.