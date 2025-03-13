  1. Music
Detroit’s 313 Day festival postpones kickoff concert

A Thursday R&B show was intended to launch this year’s event — but Friday’s hip-hop night is still on

By
Mar 13, 2025 at 11:19 am
Drey Skonie was one of the acts slated to perform on the postponed first day of the 313 Day festival.
Courtesy photo
Drey Skonie was one of the acts slated to perform on the postponed first day of the 313 Day festival.

Detroit’s 313 Day, a three-day festival that was intended to include two back-to-back concerts at the Masonic Temple, says the kickoff event planned for Thursday has been canceled for now.

“DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, DAY ONE OF 313 DAY WEEKEND HAS BEEN POSTPONED,” organizers wrote on Instagram.

The “Day One” concert was to feature an R&B theme with local acts like Drey Skonie, Charity, Neisha Neshae, and others.

According to organizers, a “Day Two” concert set for Friday with nearly 30 hip-hop acts on the bill is still on and is nearly sold out.

“GET YOUR TICKETS NOW, IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY!” organizers wrote.

On Instagram, organizers announced that the R&B-themed "Day One" concert of the 313 Day festival was postponed.
Screengrab
On Instagram, organizers announced on Instagram that the R&B-themed “Day One” concert of the 313 Day festival was postponed.

Friday’s lineup includes acts like Babytron, Detroit Diamond, Sada Baby, Babyface Ray, Peezy, Boldy James, Baby Money, Tee Grizzley, Lana Ladonna, Snap Dogg, Tay B, Icewear Vezzo, Veeze, and Doughboyz Cashout.

In a previous interview with Metro Times, organizers alluded to the perception in recent years of the diminished state of R&B music.

“R&B has really been doing its thing on the underground scene,” co-organizer Chanel Dominique told Metro Times. “And if we just continue to let it be an every Thursday R&B sing-along or once-a-month R&B concert, then how are we giving it leg room to grow?”

Dominique did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previously, Dominique said she hoped to grow the 313 Day festival into “our own version of Coachella in Detroit.” The festival launched in 2022 as a 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater, followed by a “Tied in 313 Day” event at the Fillmore in 2023.

The festival took a year off in 2024.

Tickets for the 313 Day festival are available at 313dayevents.com.

Event Details
Image: 313 Day 2025

313 Day 2025

Fri., March 14, 6 p.m.

Masonic Temple 500 Temple St., Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

