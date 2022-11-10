Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform live score for Aretha Franklin movie

click to enlarge Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM Pictures Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in Respect.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is showing Aretha Franklin some “Respect.”

On Thursday, the DSO announced an upcoming special performance in which it will perform a live score for a screening of RESPECT, the 2021 biopic about the Queen of Soul starring Jennifer Hudson.

The one-night-only concert experience will be conducted by Anthony Parnther and is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Orchestra Hall. Tickets start at $48 and are on sale now at dso.org.

And there’s more “Respect” on the way. The DSO also announced Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, a series of concerts scheduled for May 26-28 where the DSO will perform Franklin’s greatest hits. It will be conducted by DSO assistant conductor Na’Zir McFadden.

Metro Times interviewed RESPECT director Liesl Tommy in 2021.

