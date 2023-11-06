Detroit Symphony Orchestra wants to gift 40 violins to local youth

Detroit Harmony works with the DSO to support music education opportunities

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 9:42 am

Detroit Harmony at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has 40 violins sitting around that they want to give to local youth.
Shutterstock
Detroit Harmony at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has 40 violins sitting around that they want to give to local youth.

Is your kid interested in playing the violin? Well, this could be their chance to pick up the instrument.

Damien Crutcher, the managing director of Detroit Harmony at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, took to Facebook on Sunday to let people know that the program has 40 violins sitting around that they want to give to local youth.

Detroit Harmony is a collaboration between the DSO and local arts nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and city leaders. The program has the goal of supporting music educators and growing Detroit's music education opportunities for children.

“Detroit Harmony has approximately 40 3/4 size violins sitting on a shelf. I would rather see them in the hands of kids,” the Facebook post says. “And if they are not in a program when they receive the instrument, we can place them.”

This opportunity could benefit local youth who either already play the violin but need a personal instrument or people who are interested in learning to play but have not had a chance to yet.

Anyone interested in this opportunity are invited to email dcrut[email protected]. The same email can be used for people who want to donate instruments to Detroit Harmony or if an organization is in need of instruments.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

