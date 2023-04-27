Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform live score for ‘Black Panther’ screening

Wakanda — make that Detroit — forever

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge The DSO will present Black Panther in Concert at Orchestra Hall Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25. - Courtesy of the DSO
Courtesy of the DSO
The DSO will present Black Panther in Concert at Orchestra Hall Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25.

Wakanda is coming to Detroit.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the live score to a limited run of screenings of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

The performances take place at Orchestra Hall and include a screening of the 2018 film accompanied by a live score led by former DSO resident conductor Thomas Wilkins.

The concerts areset for Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m. The Saturday performance is only for DSO community partners and is not open to the general public.

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased at dso.org or by calling the Box Office at 313.576.5111, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The concerts are part of Disney Concerts, which produces concerts and tours and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and other performers.

