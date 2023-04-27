Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform live score for ‘Black Panther’ screening

Wakanda is coming to Detroit.
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the live score to a limited run of screenings of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.
The performances take place at Orchestra Hall and include a screening of the 2018 film accompanied by a live score led by former DSO resident conductor Thomas Wilkins.
The concerts areset for Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m. The Saturday performance is only for DSO community partners and is not open to the general public.
Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased at dso.org or by calling the Box Office at 313.576.5111, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The concerts are part of Disney Concerts, which produces concerts and tours and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and other performers.
