Detroit rappers Sada Baby and Icewear Vezzo came onstage during Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s concert at Pine Knob

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison Wiz Khalifa performed shirtless at Pine Knob.

Hip-hop artists Logic and Wiz Khalifa brought their highly acclaimed Vinyl Verse Summer Tour to Pine Knob Thursday night.

Logic took the stage first and immediately built on his reputation as a rapper’s rapper. He added in freestyles, routinely performed various verses acapella, and would jump into his rapid fire flow many times throughout the night.

His set included a diverse mix of material: "Perfect," "Fade Away," "Upgrade," and "Everyday," just to name a few. Outside of music, Logic’s biggest attribute of the night was the homage he continuously paid to Detroit artists Royce Da 5'9", Eminem, J Dilla, and Slum Village. He frequently interacted with the crowd, gave out shirts, and even gave a 6-year-old kid named Carter the hat off his head.

In between sets famed Atlanta native DJ Drama brought out Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo to perform his 2021 hit, "Up the Scoe." This past August DJ Drama announced that Icewear would be a featured artist on the next wave of his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. DJ Drama also brought out Sada Baby next to perform his hits, "Whole Lotta Choppas" and "Aktivated."

Wiz Khalifa closed out the night with a 20-song set that featured hits "Black and Yellow," "Young, Wild & Free," and "See You Again." Khalifa’s set was a bit more aggressive as he went shirtless for most of it, performed while laying on his back, spit beer on the crowd, and passed out inflatable blunts.

