Detroit rapper Pretty Brayah is having her first show at El Club

The lineup features all women emcees

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Pretty Brayah. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Pretty Brayah.

After a social media beef put her on the Detroit rap radar, Pretty Brayah is having her first concert.

Brayah will perform as part of her “Pretty Gang Takeover” event at El Club on Friday. The show’s line up features all women.

“I wanted my first concert to be special,” Brayah says. “I haven’t seen an all-female concert in Detroit. It’s time to do shit differently.”

Brayah and another emcee traded diss tracks earlier this year in what Metro Times described as “a reality show catfight.”

“There’s no unity with the females, everything is competitive and divided,” Brayah says. “I wanted to show I’m no hater, I’m rooting for the girls to win. I’m big on setting trends. I like to do what hasn’t been done, and this is important.”

The bill also features Nikki Nicole, Matasha, Shutupshy, Lana Ladonna, Vae Vanilla, Carla Rae The CEO, and Taylor Bentley, in addition to Pretty Brayah herself.

“It’s going to be a whole lotta lit shit!” she says. “I need everybody to come out with good energy and we ’bout to have a good ole ghetto time.”

Pretty Brayah performs on Friday, Nov. 18 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50.

