Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo signs to Quality Control Music

Quality Control is also the home of artists Baby Money, Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 11:37 am

Some 15,000 music fans in attendance at Pine Knob Music Theater on Saturday for the Chris Brown and Lil Baby “One Of Them Ones” concert received a surprise treat. Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music record label, presented Detroit emcee Icewear Vezzo with a diamond-encrusted QC chain and welcomed him to the label's roster.

The official announcement comes after months of speculation that Icewear Vezzo had partnered with QC. Dressed in all-white with a sky-blue Avirex jacket, Icewear held the chain up triumphantly to the crowd as notes from his hit, "Up the Scoe" played in the background.

Quality Control is also the home of artists Baby Money (Detroit), Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls.

In 2018, Icewear Vezzo became the first Detroit rapper to sign to Motown, but the arrangement did not last long.

"You go by so many rules and just so much red tape," he said in an interview last year. "That shit gave me anxiety. Fuck this shit. I'd rather do this shit on my own."

Icewear Vezzo’s latest album Rich Off Pints 3 was released under his Iced Up Records imprint on July 21.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw 'after hours' at The Weeknd's show at Detroit's Ford Field

Everything we saw ‘after hours’ at The Weeknd’s show at Detroit’s Ford Field
Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity

Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity
Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors

Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors
Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw 'after hours' at The Weeknd's show at Detroit's Ford Field

Everything we saw ‘after hours’ at The Weeknd’s show at Detroit’s Ford Field
Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity

Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity
Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors

Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors
Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw 'after hours' at The Weeknd's show at Detroit's Ford Field

Everything we saw ‘after hours’ at The Weeknd’s show at Detroit’s Ford Field
Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity

Photos from Paul Oakenfold at Pontiac’s Elektricity
Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors

Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors
Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Photos from Elton John’s final performance in Detroit

Trending

Flo Rida, 311, and Montell Jordan to play Arts, Beats & and Eats

By Randiah Camille Green

Flo Rida.

Washed Out joins Detroit’s Mo Pop fest after Kaytranada cancels

By Lee DeVito

Washed Out performing in July 2016.

Sada Baby’s wild ride

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas."

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

By Lee DeVito

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

Also in Music

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

By Lee DeVito

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

Sada Baby’s wild ride

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rapper Sada Baby gained notoriety for hits like "Aktivated" and "Whole Lotta Choppas."

Artist Rebecca Goldberg recorded soundscapes of Detroit and Michigan for BBC Radiophonic Travel Agency project

By Konstantina Buhalis

Artist Rebecca Goldberg recorded soundscapes of Detroit and Michigan for BBC Radiophonic Travel Agency project (2)

Detroit’s Mac Saturn is ready for takeoff

By Madeline Byrne

Mac Saturn performing.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us