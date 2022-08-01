Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo signs to Quality Control Music

Some 15,000 music fans in attendance at Pine Knob Music Theater on Saturday for the Chris Brown and Lil Baby “One Of Them Ones” concert received a surprise treat. Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music record label, presented Detroit emcee Icewear Vezzo with a diamond-encrusted QC chain and welcomed him to the label's roster.

The official announcement comes after months of speculation that Icewear Vezzo had partnered with QC. Dressed in all-white with a sky-blue Avirex jacket, Icewear held the chain up triumphantly to the crowd as notes from his hit, "Up the Scoe" played in the background.

Quality Control is also the home of artists Baby Money (Detroit), Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls.

In 2018, Icewear Vezzo became the first Detroit rapper to sign to Motown, but the arrangement did not last long.

"You go by so many rules and just so much red tape," he said in an interview last year. "That shit gave me anxiety. Fuck this shit. I'd rather do this shit on my own."

Icewear Vezzo’s latest album Rich Off Pints 3 was released under his Iced Up Records imprint on July 21.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.