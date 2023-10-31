Detroit rap legend Payroll Giovanni is coming to El Club

click to enlarge Jackson Bert Payroll Giovanni will perform at Detroit’s El Club later this month.

Detroit rap legend Payroll Giovanni coming to El Club: Detroit rap has had its moment in the spotlight in recent years, and it seems like some of the biggest names in the industry are finally taking notice. But there are plenty of artists that grind outside of that spotlight as they continue to help define the sound of the city, and one of the best examples of that is Payroll Giovanni. Since his days with Doughboyz Cashout, Payroll has left an indelible mark on Detroit music, blending street-savvy game with classic hip-hop beats that feature a variety of influences and some west-coast flair (his project Big Bossin Vol. 2 with Cardo was one of my favorite projects of 2018). On Friday, Nov. 17, Giovanni is coming to El Club for a hometown show, and whether you’re a long-time fan or have newly discovered his music, this is a piece of Detroit rap history that you won’t want to miss. Tickets available at dice.fm. —Broccoli

Laraaji plays first Detroit show ever: The Media City Film Festival is the only organization in the world to regularly present artists’ films on both sides of an international border, with over 25 years of screenings at venues across the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition of the fest is happening Nov. 7-11, with events at the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre and at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor, Ontario. To kick off this year, there’s a free event at the Detroit Film Theatre on Tuesday screening the work of Ja’Tovia Gary, one of the country’s most significant contemporary video artists. Following this screening, is the first-ever Detroit performance from the unparalleled new age musician and mystic Laraaji. Discovered by Brian Eno while busking in NYC’s Washington Square Park in the 1970s, Laraaji has gone on to release over 50 recorded works (and counting) and became a pioneering figure of mystical and ambient music in the 20th century. Perhaps most famously known for his electronic zither playing, he is also a meditation guru, and his live performances are often improvised for upwards of 20 minutes at a time, as Laraaji invites listeners to get lost in the calming sea of music and chanting. The evening is set to begin at 7 p.m. with the screenings, although I recommended getting to the venue early to secure a good seat for this unprecedented evening. More details about Ja’Tovia Gary, Laraaji and the rest of the 2023 MEdia City Film Festival programming is available at mediacityfilmfestival.com. —Joe

Kiwi Jr., Stef Chura, and Phased Out at UFO Factory: Toronto-based indie rockers Kiwi Jr. have had a hell of a year in 2023, playing with the likes of Pavement, Guided by Voices, the Lemonheads, and more, plus a variety of festivals in North America and beyond. Their latest record, Chopper, released on Sup Pop in 2022, has earned praises from outlets such as Pitchfork and NPR, and features catchy songwriting with clever lyricism wrapped in a pleasant indie rock-pop vibe that feels familiar without being redundant. I discovered their music when I saw that they were coming to UFO Factory on Dec. 1 with Detroit’s very own indie rock darling Stef Chura and Phased Out. I was inspired to check them out and I’m really happy that I did, because I might have found one of my new favorite bands? Too soon to say, but I highly recommend the show. Doors are at 9 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance via eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. —Broccoli

New EP and imprint from Julion De’Angelo: Named after the street he grew up on, Maybee Hill Music is the new imprint from Detroit-based DJ and producer Julion De’Angelo, with the inaugural MayBee Hill EP released in September. In recent years, De’Angelo has cemented himself among peers like Theo Parish and Deon Jamar as a unique force of Black expression through sound and movement. This past year, he’s played high-profile local sets at Boiler Room, sunrise at Marble Bar’s 12-hour party, and Ash Lauryn’s Underground and Black party during Movement. Listen to this double-pack of deep, astral chuggers via his Bandcamp page, and look out for the vinyl at your favorite Detroit-area record store. —Joe

