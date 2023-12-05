Detroit rallies around Amp Fiddler with more fundraising events

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Detroit continues to rally around Amp Fiddler: An incredible group of people in the Detroit creative community have all joined forces for a week of fundraising, volunteering, and donating their time and talents to help the legendary funkmeister Amp Fiddler pay off medical bills. On top of the Amped Up for Amp event starting at 6 p.m. this Sunday at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit), there’s Slow Jams Detroit from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at Woodbridge Pub (5169 Trumbull, Detroit); a local DJ showcase from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at SPKRBX (200 Grand River Ave., Detroit); an art auction from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Brooklyn Lodge (Corner of Brooklyn and Plum St., Detroit); and the Amp’d Up hip-hop finale from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at Marble Bar (1501 Holden St., Detroit). Be sure to pop out to support an important pillar in Detroit music. —Broccoli

Salami Rose Joe Louis at El Club: Yes, you read that correctly, I had to do a double take myself. Lindsay Olsen, better known by her stage name Salami Rose Joe Louis, is coming to El Club (4114 W. 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit) starting at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 8 with support from ILLingsworth. I couldn’t begin to imagine what her music must sound like solely based on the name, but in reading her bio some interesting clues emerge. She is signed to Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label, which released her latest album Akousmatikous in May of this year, and she toured with FlyLo as a part of his Flamagra album run. She has also toured with the likes of Tune-Yards and Toro y Moi, and she is even featured on Toro y Moi’s latest album Mahal. If you’re looking for some exciting, intergalactic sounds to cure your winter blues, grab your tickets via elclubdetroit.com today. —Broccoli

Secretive duo Tiger & Woods bring authentic italo-disco flavor: Although it has become best known for its regular 12-hour parties and Movement weekend hijinks, I love a more intimate Marble Bar (1501 Holden St., Detroit) evening under the warm glow of the disco ball during the bitterly cold Detroit winter. It can be hard to leave the house when the sun goes away at 5 p.m. and the wind makes your eyebrows freeze, but it’s during the slower winter season that some hidden gems roll through down. Tiger & Woods are one such instance, and the secretive duo is playing a live set this Saturday, Dec. 9, that will feature the smoothest disco sounds in the universe. They’ve been known to mix in current house and techno samples as well, and the eclectic selector Massimiliano Pagliara will also be joining for the evening. Of course, the venue will bring in the heavyweights for local support, with Ladylike, Secrets, TYLR, and 1-800-CALL-ASH (one half of Haute to Death) rounding out the bill. Advance tickets available via Resident Advisor. The event starts at 9 p.m. and goes to 3 a.m. —Joe

Underground Music Academy and Blueprint finally get together: To refresh your memory (but you should really know this by now), Underground Music Academy is a project spearheaded by Waajeed that hosts educational workshops and events that “build the future leaders of independent electronic music.” It is just steps away from the historic 3000 E. Grand Blvd. building that houses the techno museum and Underground Resistance’s home base. The Blueprint party series shares a similar ethos: honoring those who came before, while showcasing those to come. The two are teaming up for a showcase at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit) featuring the twin-sister powerhouse duo Analog Soul from NYC, who bring a decades-spanning mix of the deeper side of techno, house, acid, jazz, and trip-hop. If it moves the soul, they play it, and they have a particular affinity for Detroit records. Local diverse DJ and producer Dej.y will also spin, as well as Blueprint residents DJ Etta, Blackmoonchild, and AK. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, and advance tickets are available via Resident Advisor. —Joe

TETRAD next weekend at TV Lounge: If you’re looking for a masterclass in live dance music collaboration, look no further. TETRAD is happening at TV Lounge (2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit) starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and the concept for the show is absolutely bonkers. You’ve heard of back to back DJ sets no doubt, which is a creative feat in and of itself, and maybe you’ve even seen b2b2b before, involving three selectors juggling over one another trying to keep the energy and vibe consistent throughout. OK, so imagine that but with four people, a 4X b2b, but here’s the kicker: they’re all performing LIVE sets. They are creating and improvising the music in real time, in a way that is more like a live band than a DJ, and they’re doing it all together simultaneously. The event features Asher Perkins, Augustus Williams, Justin James, and Rex Sepulveda doing a 4X live b2b all night long, with Mister Joshooa on opening duties. This is a show not to miss, so grab your tickets via Resident Advisor and prepare to have your mind blown. —Broccoli

