Detroit Jazz Festival announces initial 2022 lineup

Chucho Valdés, Diane Reeves, Nubya Garcia to perform at the festival’s in-person return

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Chucho Valdés. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Chucho Valdés.

The “world’s largest free jazz festival” is back live in Detroit on Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5. We’re talking about the Detroit Jazz Festival, of course, which announced its first acts for 2022 on Saturday evening.

This year’s artist-in-residence Chucho Valdés will be joined by fellow headliners José James, Dianne Reeves, Nubya Garcia, The Soul Rebels, and more. Valdés will open the festival with a performance of “The Creation” with the Yoruban Orchestra. The full lineup will be available closer to the event.

“As we look forward to pivoting back to an in-person format, this year’s lineup reflects our renewed mission to feature legacy artists, propagate and nurture the next generation of jazz performers and audiences, and showcase the diverse tapestry of jazz in one festival,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, in a press release.

The festival will take place in person at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park for the first time since 2019. A live stream option will also be available via live.detroitjazzfest.org.

You can check out the lineup so far below:

Friday, Sept. 2
  • Chucho Valdés “The Creation” with the Yoruban Orchestra, Hilario Duràn and John Beasley, Musical Directors.
  • The Soul Rebels
Saturday, Sept. 3
  • The New Orleans Groove Masters with Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis and Shannon Powell
  • Roosevelt Collier
  • Julian Lage
  • Harriet Tubman featuring Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs & JT Lewis
  • Donny McCaslin
  • Ranky Tanky with special guest Lisa Fischer
  • Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet
  • Vijay Iyer Trio
  • Abdullah Ibrahim and Ekaya
  • Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band with special guest Marquis Hill
Sunday, Sept. 4
  • Bill Frisell Trio featuring Thomas Morgan and Ruby Royston
  • José James presents Yesterday I Had the Blues: The Music of Billie Holiday
  • Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • Antonio Sánchez and Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler
  • Nubya Garcia
  • Tottori Jazz Generation Band
  • Charles McPherson Quintet featuring Brian Lynch
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • Roberto Fonseca YESUN
  • The Lighthouse Project
  • Duets – Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés & Joe Lovano
Monday, Sept. 5
  • Theo Croker – LOVE QUANTUM featuring Gary Bartz
  • Ethan Iverson Trio (with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits)
  • Dianne Reeves
  • Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, Alexa Tarantino, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller
  • Emmet Cohen Trio
  • John Scofield’s “Yankee Go Home” featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd and Josh Dion
  • JD Allen Trio
  • Chucho Valdés Quartet

