Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit Jazz Fest names Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés artist in residence

The festival plans to return with live crowds in downtown Detroit for the first time since 2019

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Chucho Valdés. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Chucho Valdés.

Acclaimed Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés will serve as the artist in residence for this year's Detroit Jazz Festival, which plans on returning with live crowds in downtown Detroit for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

In a press release, the festival bills Valdés as "the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz."

"His artistry at the Festival, coupled with his monumental career and status as a worldwide leader in Afro-Cuban jazz will make the perfect statement as we transition back into an in-person format with a new perspective," Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation president and artistic director Chris Collins said in a statement.

Through the fest's artist in residence program, Valdés will engage with students and the community throughout the year, and will also perform multiple times during the festival, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5.

He's also set to perform at a Detroit Jazz Festival preview event on April 30 at the future home of the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on Wayne State University's campus.

Valdés was founder, pianist, and main composer and arranger of the Cuban ensemble Irakere, which was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie while he was visiting Havana on a jazz cruise in 1977. Valdés went on to win seven Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, and was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Trending

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

By Lee DeVito

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins added to Detroit’s Movement festival lineup

By Lee DeVito

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins added to Detroit’s Movement festival lineup

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

By MT Staff

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

Aretha Franklin Amphitheater announces lineup for 2022 Wednesday Jazzy Nights series

By Randiah Camille Green

Damien Escobar will open up the concert series on June 8.

Also in Music

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

By Lee DeVito

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

By MT Staff

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

Checking in with Detroit emcee Pariis Noel

By Kahn Santori Davison

Checking in with Detroit emcee Pariis Noel

Nick Waterhouse talks Motown influences ahead of intimate gigs at Detroit’s Willis Show Bar

By Lee DeVito

Nick Waterhouse talks Motown influences ahead of intimate gigs at Detroit’s Willis Show Bar
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us