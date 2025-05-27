Netflix star Detroit Diamond to perform first-ever concert at El Club

Detroit Diamond has been a breakout star since her performance on season two of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in which the Detroit native finished in 4th place. Metro Times caught up with Detroit Diamond in March of this year as she was riding the wave of nonstop flights, interviews, and performances.

She’s currently gearing up for her first concert at El Club on Friday. “I didn’t know I was going to have a concert, but it's been something I’ve wanted to do,” the Cody High graduate says. “It just came at the right time, I ended up meeting some good people at the El Club.”

The concert is called “Rookie of the Year” (named after her album released in January), but she’s also incorporated a 2000s theme.

“I want everybody to wear any type of jersey, like jersey dresses, sports teams jerseys, custom stuff they get, just to make them feel nostalgia,” she says.

Diamond promises attendees will get her best effort as there will also be surprise guests that will include fellow cast members from the Rhythm + Flow. She also plans to perform 31 songs in celebration of her 31st birthday.

“You’re gonna get literally everything that I have,” she says. “Straight rapping, a party. It’s gonna feel like a big karaoke event in your backyard.”