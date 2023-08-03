Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup

Bluesman Larry McCray will headline the new Eastern Market event

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 11:50 am

click to enlarge Larry McCray is one of the acts scheduled to perform free concerts as part of “Blues Street” at the Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Larry McCray is one of the acts scheduled to perform free concerts as part of “Blues Street” at the Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival.

For the inaugural Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival in the Eastern Market district, organizers have tapped Michigan’s Larry McCray as the event’s headliner.

McCray, 63, knows a thing or two about the blues. Born in Magnolia, Arkansas, and now living in Bay City, McCray has earned international acclaim for his take on blues music, mixing acoustic Delta and electric Chicago styles along with his soulful voice. In his life he’s worked as a farmhand and later on a General Motors assembly line; his 1991 debut Ambition was recorded in a friend’s basement in Detroit, launching a music career that would see him share the stage with the biggest names in blues.

He hit a bit of a slump in the early 2000s, however, and in 2013, he was diagnosed with cancer and his marriage soon fell apart. But he saw a second act when fellow bluesman Joe Bonamassa invited McCray to make new music for his Keeping the Blues Alive Records, releasing Blues Without You in 2022, McCray’s first new music in 15 years.

McCray will headline the Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival’s “Blues Street,” an outdoor performance space at Eastern Market’s Shed 5. McCray hits from 4:45-6:15 p.m.; following acts Miller and the Other Sinners at 2 p.m. and Niecie at 12:30 p.m.

The free concerts are accompanied by a ticketed bourbon tasting event inside Shed 5 where attendees can sample whiskeys and bourbons, with tickets for tasting sessions starting at $60 for 10 tasting tickets and VIP tickets available for $85, which include a “Bloozy Brunch,” early access, 15 tasting tickets, and a commemorative glass. (Attendees can use the promo code “SAVE10” for $10 off their ticket purchase.)

Tickets can be purchased at detroitbourbonandblues.com, where more information including the full schedule of events is also available.

Sun., Aug. 27, 12-6:30 p.m.

Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
