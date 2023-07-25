Dave Chappelle is going on tour with Detroit stop in September

We just hope he leaves the jokes about trans women at home and stays away from Detroit weed this time

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 9. - Netflix
Netflix
Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 9.

Dave Chappelle announced a 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday with a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The tour will come to town on Saturday, Sept. 9, but we have a few requests for the infamous comedian: stay away from Detroit weed and leave the transphobic jokes at home.

During a 2015 stint at the Fillmore, Chappelle showed up late and slurred his way through a painful performance amid boos from the audience. At the time, everyone thought he was drunk, but he admitted in his Netflix comedy special The Age of Spin that he had smoked some reefer with “some rappers” and got too high.

“I don’t know if you know anything about rappers, but their weed is very strong. Stronger than I was accustomed to,” he joked on the Netflix special.

Turns out Detroit rapper Danny Brown was responsible for getting Chappelle high out of his mind. Chappelle redeemed himself at several Detroit shows after that, including a string of performances at the Fillmore in 2017 and 2021 when he filmed his Dave Chappelle: The Closer for Netflix.

But “redeemed” is probably not the right word, as Chappelle also caught lots of (warranted) flack for jokes about trans women he made during The Closer. The anti-trans jokes were even more tasteless considering the special was filmed just miles down Woodward from Palmer Park, where a number of transgender and non-conforming people have been killed.

Chappelle's latest run kicks off with two shows in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22 and 23. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. with presales starting Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson that in Detroit, when you fuck around, you find out.

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
