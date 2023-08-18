Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

Sponsored By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 6:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

If you are looking for a rock band that can deliver powerful, professional, and polished music with a dark and dynamic edge, you found it! Dark Capricorn Rising is a neo heavy rock band based in Canton, MI and is the perfect choice for record companies and other entities who want to work with talented, serious, and passionate musicians.

click to enlarge Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

Dark Capricorn Rising consists of three experienced and skilled artists: Justin Williams (lead vocals, lyricist), Rick Young (lead guitar, songwriter and producer), and Rocky Di Iacovo (drums). They have been working together since 2018 and have released one CD - "In the Force of the Blast", one EP - "Equinox", and eight singles.

Dark Capricorn Rising is professionally produced by Rick Young, owner and operator of Talent Live Studios in Canton, Michigan, who has worked with many major acts such as Van Halen, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Jay-Z, P. Diddy, Belinda Carlisle, and more. He produced the song "America" for the 911 Victims' Families with Merrill Osmond of the Osmonds. 

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

Young is not only a producer but also a mentor for aspiring young artists who want to make their dreams come true. See what Metro Times has to say about Dark Capricorn Rising, and read more about Rick Young and Rocky Di Iacovo

Dark Capricorn Rising is not just another rock band. They have a clear point of view and a strong message they want to convey through their music. Their lyrics are inspired by philosophical influences such as Nietzsche, Karl Marx, Adam Smith, and Eric Berne, as well as topical and political issues that affect the world today. Their sound is influenced by legendary bands such as Black Sabbath, Rainbow, and Deep Purple, but with a modern twist that makes them stand out from the crowd.

click to enlarge Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

This powerful juggernaut will continue to dominate the world of rock music for the next decade and beyond with their intense and innovative style. Don’t miss this opportunity to work with them and witness their rise to fame. You can also listen to their music on Spotify , watch their video "Armageddon", and hear what ArtistPR and A and R Factory says about the band.

Learn more, get band updates or contact Dark Capricorn Rising on Soundcloud Reverb Nation Apple Music and You Tube



Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’

By Jim McFarlin

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’ (2)

Kenny Tudrick releases new single in tribute to late Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy

By Dave Mesrey

Songwriting can be confusing, says Kenny Tudrick. “It’s like a mystery. But you learn not to question it — you just go with it.”

Ebony Riley returns to her hometown of Detroit following debut EP to perform at Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Ebony Riley.

Afro Nation adds DeJ Loaf and Detroit DJs, but fans are getting antsy over lack of information

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has been added to the Afro Nation festival.

Also in Music

Kid Rock was caught drinking Bud Light and we can't stop laughing at him

By Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times

Kid Rock was caught drinking Bud Light and we can't stop laughing at him

Afro Nation Detroit festival set times announced

By Lee DeVito

Fans at Afro Nation Miami 2023.

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’

By Jim McFarlin

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’ (2)

Kenny Tudrick releases new single in tribute to late Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy

By Dave Mesrey

Songwriting can be confusing, says Kenny Tudrick. “It’s like a mystery. But you learn not to question it — you just go with it.”
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us