Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

If you are looking for a rock band that can deliver powerful, professional, and polished music with a dark and dynamic edge, you found it! Dark Capricorn Rising is a neo heavy rock band based in Canton, MI and is the perfect choice for record companies and other entities who want to work with talented, serious, and passionate musicians.

Dark Capricorn Rising consists of three experienced and skilled artists: Justin Williams (lead vocals, lyricist), Rick Young (lead guitar, songwriter and producer), and Rocky Di Iacovo (drums). They have been working together since 2018 and have released one CD - "In the Force of the Blast", one EP - "Equinox", and eight singles.

Dark Capricorn Rising is professionally produced by Rick Young, owner and operator of Talent Live Studios in Canton, Michigan, who has worked with many major acts such as Van Halen, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Jay-Z, P. Diddy, Belinda Carlisle, and more. He produced the song "America" for the 911 Victims' Families with Merrill Osmond of the Osmonds.

Young is not only a producer but also a mentor for aspiring young artists who want to make their dreams come true. See what Metro Times has to say about Dark Capricorn Rising, and read more about Rick Young and Rocky Di Iacovo

Dark Capricorn Rising is not just another rock band. They have a clear point of view and a strong message they want to convey through their music. Their lyrics are inspired by philosophical influences such as Nietzsche, Karl Marx, Adam Smith, and Eric Berne, as well as topical and political issues that affect the world today. Their sound is influenced by legendary bands such as Black Sabbath, Rainbow, and Deep Purple, but with a modern twist that makes them stand out from the crowd.

This powerful juggernaut will continue to dominate the world of rock music for the next decade and beyond with their intense and innovative style. Don’t miss this opportunity to work with them and witness their rise to fame. You can also listen to their music on Spotify , watch their video "Armageddon", and hear what ArtistPR and A and R Factory says about the band.

Learn more, get band updates or contact Dark Capricorn Rising on Soundcloud Reverb Nation Apple Music and You Tube



