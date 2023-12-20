Dance night Macho City celebrates 15 years with holiday party

Jon Dones Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

Fifteen years ago DJ Mike Trombley launched a disco party dubbed Macho City in Philadelphia, where he was living at the time. As an indie rock kid, Trombley said he started digging into dance culture due to his interest in the New York label DFA in the early 2000s, which was heavily inspired by the sound. When his partner moved to the Detroit area, he brought the event here and teamed up with DJ Scott Zacharias; the event took off as a monthly party, hitting gay clubs like the former R&R Saloon and Menjo’s billed not just as an LGBTQ+ event but a night for appreciators of dance music history. Now Macho City has settled into an annual holiday celebration, with Trombley and Zacharias playing a mix of disco classics, Chicago house, techno, nu-disco, and beyond. That’s one way to stay warm out there.

