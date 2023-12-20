Dance night Macho City celebrates 15 years with holiday party

DJs Mike Trombley and Scott Zacharias are back to dust off some deep cuts

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City. - Jon Dones
Jon Dones
Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

Fifteen years ago DJ Mike Trombley launched a disco party dubbed Macho City in Philadelphia, where he was living at the time. As an indie rock kid, Trombley said he started digging into dance culture due to his interest in the New York label DFA in the early 2000s, which was heavily inspired by the sound. When his partner moved to the Detroit area, he brought the event here and teamed up with DJ Scott Zacharias; the event took off as a monthly party, hitting gay clubs like the former R&R Saloon and Menjo’s billed not just as an LGBTQ+ event but a night for appreciators of dance music history. Now Macho City has settled into an annual holiday celebration, with Trombley and Zacharias playing a mix of disco classics, Chicago house, techno, nu-disco, and beyond. That’s one way to stay warm out there.

Event Details
Macho City holiday reunion with DJs Scott Zacharias and Mike Trombley

Macho City holiday reunion with DJs Scott Zacharias and Mike Trombley

Fri., Dec. 22, 11 p.m.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

R.I.P. Detroit musician Amp Fiddler, dead at 65

By Lee DeVito

Amp Fiddler in 2008.

Some Detroit holiday gigs for your radar

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Ectomorph.

Kash Doll is now on OnlyFans

By Lee DeVito

Kash Doll at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Tyvek is the band we all need right now

By Broccoli

Deconstruction crew — Tyvek, from left: Fred Thomas, Shelley Salant, Kevin Boyer, Emily Roll, and Alex Glendening.

Also in Music

Tyvek is the band we all need right now

By Broccoli

Deconstruction crew — Tyvek, from left: Fred Thomas, Shelley Salant, Kevin Boyer, Emily Roll, and Alex Glendening.

Doja Cat and Ice Spice bring the heat at Detroit concert

By Kahn Santori Davison

Ice Spice.

Nicki Minaj is playing Detroit concert on 4/20

By Randiah Camille Green

Nicki Minaj.

Detroit’s Music Hall unveils expansion plans

By Randiah Camille Green

The new Music Hall will open in the fall of 2026.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us