Chicago rapper CupcakKe is bringing her NSFW show to Pontiac

click to enlarge MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Chicago rapper CupcakKe performs in Pontiac on Saturday.

Chicago rapper CupcakKe is known for her sexually explicit songs and music videos, which will be on full display at her Saturday gig at the Crofoot Ballroom. If you’ve never heard CupcakKe’s rhymes, her two popular hits “Vagina” and “Deepthroat” should give you a pretty good idea. CupcakKe isn’t all about deepthroating, however, though she often mimics it onstage and her fans even call themselves “Slurpers.” The unapologetic MC also raps about LGBTQ empowerment, racial issues, her years spent homeless, and her own experience dealing with sexual abuse. The magic is that she talks about these serious issues with upbeat and catchy music as the backdrop that undoubtedly gets people to listen and pay attention.

Doors are at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Crofoot Ballroom; 1 S. Saginaw Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets start at $25.

