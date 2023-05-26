Burna Boy, Latto, and Ari Lennox to perform at Afro Nation Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Afro Nation Burna Boy performing at Afro Nation Portugal in 2022.

Afro Nation is bringing music from across the African diaspora to Detroit in August. On Friday, organizers dropped the initial lineup for the festival, and Nigerian singer Burna Boy is headlining.

Also included on the lineup is afrobeats icon Davido, R&B singer Ari Lennox, Nigerian duo P-square, rapper Latto, Coi Leray, Kizz Daniel, Masego, Dadju, Naira Marley, Tayc, Diamond Platnumz, Ebony Riley, and more.

Afro Nation, touted as the “World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival,” first started in Portugal in 2019 and has since been held in Puerto Rico and Ghana. It will make its U.S. debut in Miami May 27-28. Detroit is the second U.S. city to host the festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees from all over the world.

Afro Nation Detroit is set for August 19-20 and tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. The festival is being presented in partnership with Bedrock and will be hosted at Bedrock’s Douglass Site. It will include a comedy show, Motown special, block party, artist talks, and beyond.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. For more info, see detroit.afronation.com.

