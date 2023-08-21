Bob Dylan announces Grand Rapids tour date

click to enlarge William Claxton Bob Dylan.

Bob Dylan has announced a string of new tour dates, including a stop in Grand Rapids.

The beloved singer-songwriter, now 82, is set to perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Dylan is touring in support of his 39th studio album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was his first album of original material since 2012 and went on to earn critical acclaim, making Dylan the first artist to have a U.S. top 40 album in every decade since the 1960s.

Dylan has been touring in support of the album since 2021, with plans to continue into 2024. Perhaps a later leg of the tour will include a Detroit date, but if you can’t wait it might be worth it for metro Detroit fans to take road trip to Grand Rapids. Some sources have speculated that this could be Dylan’s final tour ever.

The tour dates will be a phone-free experience, meaning no cellphones, smart watches, or other devices will be permitted in the performance space. Guests must agree to lock their phone away in a pouch, which can only be accessed in designated areas at the venue.

