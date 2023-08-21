Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Bob Dylan announces Grand Rapids tour date

Some have speculated that this could be the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s final tour ever

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 6:50 pm

click to enlarge Bob Dylan. - William Claxton
William Claxton
Bob Dylan.

Bob Dylan has announced a string of new tour dates, including a stop in Grand Rapids.

The beloved singer-songwriter, now 82, is set to perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Dylan is touring in support of his 39th studio album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was his first album of original material since 2012 and went on to earn critical acclaim, making Dylan the first artist to have a U.S. top 40 album in every decade since the 1960s.

Dylan has been touring in support of the album since 2021, with plans to continue into 2024. Perhaps a later leg of the tour will include a Detroit date, but if you can’t wait it might be worth it for metro Detroit fans to take road trip to Grand Rapids. Some sources have speculated that this could be Dylan’s final tour ever.

The tour dates will be a phone-free experience, meaning no cellphones, smart watches, or other devices will be permitted in the performance space. Guests must agree to lock their phone away in a pouch, which can only be accessed in designated areas at the venue.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
