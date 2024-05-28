Bluegrass star Billy Strings is bringing his fall tour to Pine Knob

Michigan-raised bluegrass artist Billy Strings is bringing his fall tour to metro Detroit with two nights at Pine Knob Music Theater on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Known for his marathon performances that often exceed three hours, the Grammy Award-winning musician is now based in Nashville and renowned in jam band and bluegrass scenes.

The tour announcement coincides with the anticipated release of his debut live album Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, which will come out on July 12. While the tracklist remains under wraps until the release date, fans can participate in a “Guess The Tracklist” contest starting July 1, with prizes including free tickets for life.

Strings recently dropped a 38-minute live performance capturing the electric atmosphere of his concerts, a Grammy-nominated collaboration with Willie Nelson called “California Sober,” and his latest album, Me/And/Dad, a collection of fourteen bluegrass and country classics reimagined with his father, Terry Barber.

Since 2017, Strings has received numerous accolades, including Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, and appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, among many others.

Tickets for the Pine Knob shows will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, with sign up available for early access at billystrings.com.