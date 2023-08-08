Big Sean in Detroit this weekend to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

The Sean Anderson Foundation is donating another recording studio to Detroit youth

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge Big Sean in 2018. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Big Sean in 2018.

Big Sean continues to show us that he rides for his hometown, as the rapper and philanthropist will be returning to the city for the fifth annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend.

The celebration will take place from Aug. 25-27, in honor of 50 years of hip-hop music. This year, Big Sean will host a weekend of activities geared toward local youth that discuss Detroit’s impact on hip-hop culture.

The event is presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation, Big Sean’s nonprofit centered around uplifting youth and community, and partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

The Sean Anderson Foundation and Big Sean started DON Weekend in 2018 as a celebration of Detroiters and local institutions who “are the backbone of the city,” a news release on the event said.

In recent years, the Sean Anderson Foundation has opened recording studios for Detroit youth at multiple Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan locations, as well as Big Sean’s alma-mater Cass Technical High School.

The upcoming DON weekend will include another donation and special announcement about the latest Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio at new Boys & Girls Club locations in the area.

“My office has been partnering with the Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan for the past five years to drive resources into a community that needs upliftment and support,” Sheffield said. “This collaborative effort has touched thousands of residents over the years, giving them access to city government, resources and opportunities to enhance their quality of life, while providing a fun and space environment to drive hope and happiness into the community.”

Sheffield will be present, hosting her “Occupy the Corner” event. This year’s lineup also includes interactive panel conversations called “Don Talks,” surrounding topics such as mental health and technology.

The weekend of celebration will begin on Friday with an intimate, invite-only VIP Reception featuring a 16-Bars Rap Battle sponsored by the Detroit Pistons. Saturday will be the annual block party featuring live performances, carnival games, arts and crafts, a DJ battle, and community service. Sunday will offer attendees a free community skating party with Big Sean on the Monroe Street Midway Skating Rink to end the extravaganza.

Tickets to DON weekend are free and currently available on Eventbrite. Tickets to each DON talk and the community block party must be reserved separately.

DON Weekend happens at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Lloyd H. Diehl campus; 4242 Collingwood St.; Detroit.

