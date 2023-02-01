Beyoncé is bringing ‘Renaissance’ to Detroit

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 11:34 am

Who run the world? Beyoncé.

Beyoncé announced Wednesday that she’s taking her highly acclaimed Renaissance album on a worldwide tour that will stop in Detroit on July 26 at Ford Field.

We can and will get it tatted if we want to but can’t promise that we won’t hurt nobody.

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicks off in May in Stockholm, Sweden, and makes its way through Europe and the U.S. before wrapping up in July in Philadelphia, according to dates posted on the singer’s website.

Beyoncé’s 2022 Renaissance album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums list. It’s a danceable vogue album celebrating queer culture with bangers like “Alien Superstar,” “Break My Soul,” and “Cuff It."

Bey’s last Detroit performance was in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z. Her last solo show in the city was at Ford Field in 2016.

