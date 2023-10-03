Benefit concert planned for Jake Kmiciek of Detroit indie rock band Bonny Doon

click to enlarge Trevor Naud Jake Kmiciek of Detroit indie rock band Bonny Doon, right, needs our help.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Benefit for Bonny Doon’s Jake Kmiciek: For local music fans, especially us here at the Local Buzz desk, Jake Kmiciek has been a key figure in the scene for the past decade or so. I first became a fan of him in the band Growwing Pains and also the project Fake Surfers. More recently, Kmiciek has explored the ambient side of things with some releases under his own name, including the wonderful album Horizons from 2021. Probably most well known for his latest band, drumming in the beloved Bonny Doon, it’s hard to imagine that an artist with such consistent output has also dealt with chronic illness for 15-plus years. Jake was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 14, and after having his worst flare up ever, recently had to have his colon surgically removed. All in all, this will hopefully mean a much higher quality of life for Jake moving forward, but he needs his community’s help to get there. There is already a GoFundMe set up to support Jake on his long road to recovery (and an additional surgery), as well as a benefit show this Friday, Oct. 7, at the PLAV Post 10 in his hometown of Hamtramck. Performers include other local scene stalwarts Alex Glendening (Deadbeat Beat), Shells, Fred Thomas, and Werewolf Jones. Admission price is a $10 minimum donation to Jake’s fund, and the GoFundMe is still accepting donations if you’d like to support virtually. —Joe

Young Heavy Souls announces launch of two new imprints: Record label Young Heavy Souls has been expanding their sound in recent years, offering a series of releases that have gone beyond their home turf of experimental-experimental hip-hop and electronic music. This effort has continued with their latest expansion that was announced last week, which will see two new imprints coming under the YHS umbrella. The first is Naturally Digital, a brand new imprint created by and housed within YHS, which dropped their first release on the day of the announcement in the form of a compilation titled Maiden Voltage. The project features contributions from a number of YHS regulars, including Nuntheless, Hiro Beats, Self Says, Jawsthatbite, and Pig Pen, among others. The second imprint is actually a relaunch of Old Tacoma Records, brainchild of YHS mainstay Eliot Lipp, which will focus on and expand the YHS offerings in hip-hop, beats, experimental electronic, and downtempo. It’s exciting to see a local label continuing to push the envelope in Detroit, as proof that it can in fact be done! —Broccoli

Industrial Detroit celebrates Halloween weekend: It is officially October, meaning if you haven’t already got your costume plans in order, you’ve only got a few weeks left before you’ll be scrambling in vain for whatever’s left at your local thrift store. For our first round of spooky time features, we’re highlighting the Industrial Detroit event at UFO Factory on Friday, Oct. 27. The show will feature special guest performances by SDH and MVTANT, as well as an appearance by local EBM darling Comfore Cure, plus eclectic industrial selections by JEM and EXT EST. If you’re looking for some dark, heavy electronic music to lose yourself to, whether that’s usually your thing or not, this seems like the right time to do it. Just don’t show up to the goth party in a banana suit, or you might get some odd looks at the bar (I do not know this from experience). Tickets available on Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Spooky Saloon happens on the spookiest day of spooky season: There are simply too many spooky things to keep track of this month. If you’re looking for where the veil between our mortal world and “the beyond” is the thinnest, and on Friday the 13th no less, look no further than Spooky Saloon at the Russell Industrial Center, a music and art show that blurs the lines between the living, the dead, and the unknown. Step through the portal, and enjoy the experimental musical and noise stylings of Pablo R. Ruiz, Sam Hooker, Craig Brown, Cherriel, and more. Don’t cackle too wildly, or the spirits will get in! Door price is $13 (no pre-sale), and more details are available via organizer Sarah Cohen’s flier on Instagram. Step carefully.—Joe

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter