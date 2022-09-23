Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Babyface Ray to face Larry June in a bicoastal ‘clash’ for Red Bull

Red Bull SoundClash will head to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center in October

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 9:22 am

click to enlarge Detroit rapper Babyface Ray. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray.

It might be fair to say that 2022 is the year of Babyface Ray.

While he's been rapping for well over a decade, this year his hard work seems to be paying off. He released his critically acclaimed album FACE at the beginning of this year and earned a spot as a part of XXL magazine's 2022 Freshman class.

Well, next month Babyface Ray will go against Bay Area rapper Larry June in a bicoastal clash of the titans. Red Bull announced the return of its SoundClash series, which pits two artists against each other in a musical battle.
An evening with Babyface Ray, the new face of Detroit rap

“I’m just excited to put on for the D and show the world what we all about. History in the making! It’s gonna be something special, for sure. We wanna thank Red Bull for putting us on to this," said Babyface Ray in a press release.

There will be two rounds, with each artist getting the opportunity to rock the stage in their hometown. The battle is all in good fun though: Larry June and Babyface Ray will also perform their collaborative track "Extra of Um" that was released on Larry June's Spaceships on the Blade album in August.

The first round will be in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at redbull.com/events. There is a purchase limit of four tickets per customer.

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come.
Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Joyner Lucas show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit

Everyone we saw at the Joyner Lucas show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Russell Industrial Center

Everyone we saw at the Motor City Roots Festival at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center
Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

Everything we saw at the Spiritualized show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit
Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Detroit ‘Dilla Fest’ to celebrate late hip-hop hero J Dilla at the Russell Industrial Center in November

By Lee DeVito

J Dilla in 2003.

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop

By Biba Adams

Tamela and David Mann.

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band

By Alan Sculley

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band

Detroit ‘Dilla Fest’ to celebrate late hip-hop hero J Dilla at the Russell Industrial Center in November

By Lee DeVito

J Dilla in 2003.

Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop

By Biba Adams

Tamela and David Mann.

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rapper Pretty Brayah talks beef, bars, bisexuality, and being the baddest bitch in Detroit

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band

By Alan Sculley

L.A.’s Dirty Honey keeps the momentum going after making history as an unsigned band
