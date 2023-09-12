Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Arab American National Museum’s art and music festival JAM3A returns this weekend

Headliners include Syrian singer Omar Souleyman

By and on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 9:27 am

Arab American National Museum hosts JAM3A: The summer festival circuit continues this weekend, with the JAM3A Festival presented by Dearborn’s Arab American National Museum. Named after the Arabic word for “gathering,” the event aims to celebrate Arab talent, community, and identity. The schedule includes an all-day vendor market showcasing small artisan businesses, short film screenings, talkback discussions, and performances from internationally renowned musical artists. The headliners include Omar Souleyman, Sinkane, and Emel – the latter two of which are also panelists on a talk about the North African Diaspora. The full schedule of talks, performances, and screenings can be found at jam3a.org, with the festival taking place this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. Admission is free and open to the public, and it’s all happening at Wayne County Community College’s Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Rd., Taylor. Also, to extend the festivities even further, Tammy Lakkis has curated an opening party for JAM3A, hosted at Spot Lite this Friday. With special guests Hello Psychaleppo (Levant) and Dee Diggs (NYC), and local support from DJ Etta and Lakkis herself, expect an eclectic collage of groovy, head-nodding tunes. Advance tickets for the party are available on Resident Advisor, or you can also pay at the door. —Joe

New monthly techno party in Hamtramck: Limited Network is a Hamtramck-based music label and DJ crew, headed up by Max Watts and now distributed by Submerge. Watts is heavily inspired by his mentors Mad Mike Banks and members of Underground Resistance, and is kicking off a new party series that “aims to preserve the heritage of underground dance music.” Titled “Revival,” it will feature Limited Network’s residents Max Watts, Miguel Cisne, and Sugar, who will spin records all night long at the recently revitalized Baker Streetcar Bar (and its accompanying beignet food truck). It all goes down on Saturday, Sept. 23 — more info available via Limited Network’s Instagram page (@limitednetwork). —Joe

Catch some good jazz at Trinosophes: Trinosophes in the Eastern Market district is known for having some really excellent music programming, and this Friday, Sept. 15 they’ll be hosting a performance by the Rod Williams Quintet. The Jazz Foundation writes: “Born in Detroit but long based in New York City, Rod Williams is a renowned pianist, keyboardist, and composer. A skillful accompanist who has worked with Cassandra Wilson, David Murray, Henry Threadgill, Geri Allen… among many others, Williams’ own highly original work is under-appreciated — as Peter Watrous put it in the New York Times, ‘Rod Williams is one of the many musicians in New York who toil in the background, but shouldn’t. Mr. Williams deserves to be heard in his own context more often.’” Williams will be joined for this show by Rafael Leafar on woodwinds and electronics, Vincent Chandler on trombone, Jaribu Shahid on bass, and Djallo Djakate on drums and electronics. Tickets at trinosophes.com. —Broccoli

There’s a new karaoke night in town: I have already outed myself as an avid karaoke fan in this column, so it should be no surprise to you that I come bearing good news about a new karaoke night happening weekly at Marble Bar from 9 p.m.-2.a.m. on Wednesdays. Since the recent closing of Third Street Bar, the Offbeat Karaoke series has been looking for a new place to call home, and host @robbyrob313 seems to have found just that at one of Detroit’s premiere establishments in dance music. This should remind us to not mistake Marble for just a techno club, though, as they’ve been known to host everything from jazz nights to the Moth storytelling slams, and they’ve even got a show with Madison McFerrin coming up in October. The first iteration of Offbeat Karaoke is this Wednesday, Sept. 13, so come prepared to kick it off with a bang. —Broccoli

