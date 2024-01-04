Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra makes Detroit debut

The concert will take place on Jan. 26 at Detroit’s Orchestra Hall

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The A2SO will perform in Detroit on Jan. 26, with a second show in Ann Arbor on Jan. 27. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The A2SO will perform in Detroit on Jan. 26, with a second show in Ann Arbor on Jan. 27.

For the first time in the group’s 95-year history, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) will perform in Detroit.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at Detroit’s Orchestra Hall as part of the Sphinx Organization’s 2024 SphinxConnect conference.

“Our Detroit performance is a momentous occasion for the Symphony,” A2SO Executive Director Sarah Calderini said in a news release. “This opportunity expands our reach, broadens our audience, and brings our mission to more listeners than ever. We’re set to reinvigorate our partnership and commitment with Sphinx, all in an incredible setting thanks to the deeply felt support of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.”

With performances from Sphinx artists as well as the A2SO, the event will celebrate the two organizations’ shared history, with support from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

The concert will be directed by Earl Lee, music director of the A2SO and winner of the 2022 Solti Conducting Award. Cellist and 2023 Sphinx Organization Medal of Excellence awardee Tommy Mesa will perform Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, and fellow Medal of Excellence winner and Leonard Bernstein Award recipient Jessie Montgomery’s Divided for Cello and String Orchestra will also be showcased.

“The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has a long and illustrious partnership with Sphinx, dating back to our involvement in Sphinx’s inaugural competition in 1997," Lee said in a news release. “I’m excited to partner with Tommy [Mesa] to perform one of Haydn’s most instantly recognizable works, as well as feature Jessie [Montgomery’s] incisive and thought-provoking work for cello and orchestra — a poignant response to social and political unrest.”

The rest of the performance will feature two of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most popular works, the Overture to his opera “The Marriage of Figaro” and his Symphony No. 41, nicknamed the “Jupiter” Symphony.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the same program will be performed again at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater.

Tickets to the concerts can be booked at a2so.org/mozart-jupiter, and discounts are available for students and children.

Event Details

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in Detroit

Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Our favorite Detroit music of 2023

Our favorite Detroit music of 2023
6 slides
Charles Trees: Capturing Animals (Portage Garage Sounds)For the past six years now, Portage Garage Sounds (founded by DJs/producers/brothers Shigeto and Kenjiro) has been pumping out singles, EPs and compilations of some of the deepest, most forward-thinking electronic music in the current Detroit scene. This year, the first LP to ever grace the label is the gorgeous, textured, kaleidoscopic Capturing Animals by Charles Trees (under the simple moniker Trees). The album gurgles, stabs, ascends, crashes, sings and lifts the listener up to the heavenly hellscape that Charles creates for us. A long-time player in the late-night/after-party spots that have ebbed and flowed through the city, Trees comes up for air on Capturing Animals and shares just a sliver of the avant-pop brilliance that he is brimming with. —Joe Phased Out: Got It EP(Forge Again)Careening in at the end of the year is a four-track scorcher from Phased Out. They’re a band that I’ve been lucky enough to catch live on multiple occasions, playing many local bills and offering support to touring acts that roll through the dive bar venues. Phased Out recording their new tape Got It is like making a pie or a cocktail: the ingredients are simple, but when you use that good stuff, you can really taste the difference. The guitar, bass, and drums all mesh together seamlessly, for a noisy, potent wake up call. Dina Bankole lends her vocals on top of it all, recalling her days in Casual Sweetheart (definitely one of the best Detroit bands from the last decade). Grip a cassette while you can, and grab another so you’re prepared when your first copy wears out. —Joe Sheefy McFly: P.E.R.M. EP (WRKSHP)Sheefy McFly is everywhere these days; with such a diverse range of creative output, it’s easy for some to forget that one of his primary mediums is music, and his recent rap EP P.E.R.M. (which stands for (“Painting Encourages Real MF’s”) is a potent reminder. With production by Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids and Soulection’s very own Sango, as well as a verse from Detroit heavyweight Boldy James, the project deserves recognition for the collaborations alone. On top of that, Sheefy’s vocals effortlessly dance over a wide stylistic range in production, all while maintaining his signature recipe of casual braggadocio and smooth, clever wordplay. It’s not easy for an artist to assert themselves as both an up-and-comer and a burgeoning OG, paying tribute to the past while paving the way for their future all in one brush stroke, but Sheefy McFly has found a way to do just that. —Broccoli Day Residue: Deadly Walk EP(self-released)Detroit punk has had a pretty solid year in 2023, and Day Residue has been no small part of that momentum. They’ve only been together for a few years, but they’ve put together an impressive run of performances in that time, including opening for Protomartyr last year at the Magic Stick (lead singer Joe Casey also shouted them out in a Loud and Quiet interview earlier this year). Their latest EP Deadly Walk, released in November of this year, starts off with a bang; the title track swells with a siren-like sound before the band launches into a wall of noisy guitars and pounding drums, joined shortly thereafter by distorted vocals courtesy of lead-singer Aleahia. The EP has an interesting range in terms of structure and sound, particularly in the last two tracks with the all-out thrash of “Piss Paradise” juxtaposing nicely with the punchiness of “Insults for Sale.” This is a band to watch in 2024, so go grab the EP and catch a show sometime soon if you dare! —Broccoli Honorable mentions: Andrés ANDR​É​S V, Bonny Doon Let There Be Music, Gulley Gesicht, Ladymonix Welcome 2 My House EP, Milfie Very Pretty EP, The Stools R U Saved?, Tyvek&nbsp; Overground, XV On the Creekbeds On The Thrones, Zilched Earthly Delights.
Click to View 6 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dance night Macho City celebrates 15 years with holiday party

By Lee DeVito

Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

If you like heavy music, Black Christmas is for you

By Lee DeVito

A scene from Black Christmas 2014.

Kash Doll is now on OnlyFans

By Lee DeVito

Kash Doll at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

R.I.P. Detroit musician Amp Fiddler, dead at 65

By Lee DeVito

Amp Fiddler in 2008.

Also in Music

Dance night Macho City celebrates 15 years with holiday party

By Lee DeVito

Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

Some Detroit holiday gigs for your radar

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Ectomorph.

R.I.P. Detroit musician Amp Fiddler, dead at 65

By Lee DeVito

Amp Fiddler in 2008.

Kash Doll is now on OnlyFans

By Lee DeVito

Kash Doll at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us