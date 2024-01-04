Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra makes Detroit debut

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The A2SO will perform in Detroit on Jan. 26, with a second show in Ann Arbor on Jan. 27.

For the first time in the group’s 95-year history, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) will perform in Detroit.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at Detroit’s Orchestra Hall as part of the Sphinx Organization’s 2024 SphinxConnect conference.

“Our Detroit performance is a momentous occasion for the Symphony,” A2SO Executive Director Sarah Calderini said in a news release. “This opportunity expands our reach, broadens our audience, and brings our mission to more listeners than ever. We’re set to reinvigorate our partnership and commitment with Sphinx, all in an incredible setting thanks to the deeply felt support of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.”

With performances from Sphinx artists as well as the A2SO, the event will celebrate the two organizations’ shared history, with support from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

The concert will be directed by Earl Lee, music director of the A2SO and winner of the 2022 Solti Conducting Award. Cellist and 2023 Sphinx Organization Medal of Excellence awardee Tommy Mesa will perform Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, and fellow Medal of Excellence winner and Leonard Bernstein Award recipient Jessie Montgomery’s Divided for Cello and String Orchestra will also be showcased.

“The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has a long and illustrious partnership with Sphinx, dating back to our involvement in Sphinx’s inaugural competition in 1997," Lee said in a news release. “I’m excited to partner with Tommy [Mesa] to perform one of Haydn’s most instantly recognizable works, as well as feature Jessie [Montgomery’s] incisive and thought-provoking work for cello and orchestra — a poignant response to social and political unrest.”

The rest of the performance will feature two of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most popular works, the Overture to his opera “The Marriage of Figaro” and his Symphony No. 41, nicknamed the “Jupiter” Symphony.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the same program will be performed again at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater.

Tickets to the concerts can be booked at a2so.org/mozart-jupiter, and discounts are available for students and children.

Event Details Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in Detroit Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Orchestra Hall 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

