Anita Baker is gracing us with a Pine Knob concert

Anita Baker giving us the best that she's got.
We want Anita Baker’s same ole’ glorious singing 365 days of the year.
Since that’s not actually possible, we’ll settle for seeing her live at Pine Knob on July 2, where she’ll make a pitstop on her 2023 tour. Yes, Detroit’s legendary Grammy-winning songstress is embarking on a full tour in 2023 for the first time since 1995.
Earlier this year, Baker performed a one-night-only homecoming show at Little Caesars Arena to a sold-out crowd. Tickets for that show sold out in less than an hour, so set your alarm for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 to snag seats to the Pine Knob date.
Tickets start at $50 (for the lawn) and will be available via 313Presents.com
, LiveNation.com
, and Ticketmaster.com
. Citi cardholders will get access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. More information is available at citientertainment.com
.
The upcoming tour celebrates the 40-year anniversary of Baker’s debut album The Songstress,
which was released in 1983. It will be the first time the Detroit-bred singer will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.
“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” Baker said in a press release, adding, “Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”
The tour kicks off on Feb. 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood and stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, and more before wrapping in Oakland on Dec. 23.
