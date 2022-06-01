Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Anita Baker announced date for Detroit show and you're going to have to be quick

The soul singer will take center stage in July

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge Anita Baker. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Anita Baker.

Yesterday, the soul songstress of Saturday morning cleanings finally announced that she would be performing in Detroit after nearly 30 years.

This morning, Anita Baker announced the date for her one night only at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. On Friday, July 22, the "Sweet Love" singer will return to the Motor City for a special homecoming performance.

In 2018, Baker announced her farewell concert series, performing over 50 sold out shows in cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. There were no Michigan dates announced, with the closest performances in Chicago and Cleveland.

While many fans were upset, Baker promised in 2018 that a show in Detroit would happen, and fans would get at least one week notice — she kept that word.

Tickets begin at $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3 on ticketmaster.com.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
