Anita Baker announced date for Detroit show and you're going to have to be quick

click to enlarge Shutterstock Anita Baker.

Yesterday, the soul songstress of Saturday morning cleanings finally announced that she would be performing in Detroit after nearly 30 years.

This morning, Anita Baker announced the date for her one night only at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. On Friday, July 22, the "Sweet Love" singer will return to the Motor City for a special homecoming performance.

In 2018, Baker announced her farewell concert series, performing over 50 sold out shows in cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. There were no Michigan dates announced, with the closest performances in Chicago and Cleveland.

While many fans were upset, Baker promised in 2018 that a show in Detroit would happen, and fans would get at least one week notice — she kept that word.

Not to worry, love Detroit isn't booked yet. Will give At Least 1 week advance notice for Motown🎈🎁🙌 https://t.co/MJBtVoQK27 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 4, 2018

Tickets begin at $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3 on ticketmaster.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.