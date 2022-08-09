Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Alice Cooper to appear at this fall’s Motor City Comic Con

The Godfather of Shock Rock will be signing autographs and posing for photos

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge Alice Cooper. - Courtesy of Motor City Comic Con
Courtesy of Motor City Comic Con
Alice Cooper.

Rock star Alice Cooper will be one of the celebrity guests at this fall’s Motor City Comic Con, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 74-year-old performer will be in attendance at the convention all three days, Oct. 14-16, available for autographs and to pose for photos with fans.

Other celebrity guests include pro wrestler Anna Jay, comedian James “Murr” Murray, Taken actor Clive Standen, The Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden, comedian Jamie Farr, and M*A*S*H* actress Loretta Swit.

The Motor City Comic Con takes place from noon-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, oct. 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46199 Grand River Ave., Novi. Tickets start at $35 for ages 13 and up, with VIP passes available.

More information including full ticket pricing is available at motorcitycomiccon.com.

Cooper is supporting his latest album, Detroit Stories, which harks back to his time performing in Detroit’s classic rock era. While he doesn't have any upcoming Detroit dates, his tour stops on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the nearby Colosseum at Caesars in Windsor, Ontario, and on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at DeVos Hall in Grand Rapids.

Cooper was the subject of a 2021 Metro Times cover story.

