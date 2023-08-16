Alex Goss & Detroit Soul Rhythm Band to perform at Southfield’s Summer Wine Down

The event is free to attend

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Alex Goss and Artema Byrd from the Alex Goss and Detroit Soul Rhythm Band. - Courtesy of the City of Southfield
Courtesy of the City of Southfield
Alex Goss and Artema Byrd from the Alex Goss and Detroit Soul Rhythm Band.

You can come wind down at the Summer Wine Down in Southfield. The 21-and-over event features live music, food trucks, local vendors, and a cash bar on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus.

The Alex Goss & Detroit Soul Rhythm Band, which consists of band director Alex Goss and vocalist Artema Byrd and will be performing R&B and soul music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Grab a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy the free event.

The event is sponsored by the Southfield Parks and Recreation Department.

From 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; Southfield Municipal Campus; 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; cityofsouthfield.com; no cover.

Event Details
Summer Wine Down

Summer Wine Down

Fri., Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Southfield Municipal Campus 26000 Evergreen Road., Southfield Michigan

