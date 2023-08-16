Alex Goss & Detroit Soul Rhythm Band to perform at Southfield’s Summer Wine Down

You can come wind down at the Summer Wine Down in Southfield. The 21-and-over event features live music, food trucks, local vendors, and a cash bar on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus.
The Alex Goss & Detroit Soul Rhythm Band, which consists of band director Alex Goss and vocalist Artema Byrd and will be performing R&B and soul music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Grab a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy the free event.
The event is sponsored by the Southfield Parks and Recreation Department.
From 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; Southfield Municipal Campus; 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; cityofsouthfield.com; no cover.
Event Details
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter