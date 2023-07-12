A2 Jazz Fest announces lineup with Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Allan Dennard Quintet, and more

The weekend-long event will be held across four Ann Arbor venues in October

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 2:33 pm

click to enlarge Allen Dennard. - Noah Elliott Morrison
Noah Elliott Morrison
Allen Dennard.

Jazz heads, mark your calendars for October.

The A2 Jazz Fest announced its lineup and other details, featuring events from Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 across four venues in Ann Arbor.

Featured artists include New York’s long-standing organ trio Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Detroit’s Allan Dennard Quintet, a Jazz Symposium workshop with high school and college students and Indiana University professor Sean Dobbins, and Ann Arbor’s Jesse Kramer Trio, among others.

The performances will be held at the Blue LLama Jazz Club, LIVE Nightclub, Kerrytown Concert House, and Raven’s Club.

The events on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 will be free to attend.

The A2 Jazz Fest was launched by bassist and Blue LLama creative director Dave Sharp in 2016. More information is available at a2jazzfest.com.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
