A2 Jazz Fest announces lineup with Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Allan Dennard Quintet, and more

Jazz heads, mark your calendars for October.

The A2 Jazz Fest announced its lineup and other details, featuring events from Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 across four venues in Ann Arbor.

Featured artists include New York’s long-standing organ trio Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, Detroit’s Allan Dennard Quintet, a Jazz Symposium workshop with high school and college students and Indiana University professor Sean Dobbins, and Ann Arbor’s Jesse Kramer Trio, among others.

The performances will be held at the Blue LLama Jazz Club, LIVE Nightclub, Kerrytown Concert House, and Raven’s Club.

The events on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 will be free to attend.

The A2 Jazz Fest was launched by bassist and Blue LLama creative director Dave Sharp in 2016. More information is available at a2jazzfest.com.

