’80s hitmakers Duran Duran announce Detroit date

click to enlarge Raph_PH, Flickr Creative Commons Duran Duran performing with Nile Rodgers & CHIC in 2022.

New wave faves Duran Duran have announced a new North American tour, with a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The English rock band will be joined by fellow countrymen Bastille and American disco and funk band Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 16 at 313presents.com, liveNation.com, and ticketmaster.com.

More information, including presales, is available duranduran.com/tour.

The band was formed in 1978 and scored a string of hits in the ’80s, including “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.” Last year, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

The band is touring in support of its 2021 record, Future Past, which includes contributions from pioneering Italian producer Giorgio Moroder, Tove Lo, Blur’s Graham Coxon, and Mark Ronson, among others.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter