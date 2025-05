2025 Movement Festival schedule

All times subject to change! See movementfestival.com to download the official app.

Saturday, May 24

Movement Stage

Craig Gonzalez, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Deepchord (live), 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sama’ Abdulhadi, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Octave One (live), 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Nina Kraviz, 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Jeff Mills, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS Cannabis

Gay Marvine, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Peter Croce, 3:30 p.m.-5:10 p.m.

Shigeto Live Ensemble, 5:20 p.m.-6:20 p.m.

Chaos in the CBD, 6:20 p.m.-7:50 p.m.

DJ Seinfeld, 7:50 p.m.-9:20 p.m.

The Blessed Madonna, 9:20 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

Hamdi, 10:50 p.m.-12 a.m.

Star Gate Stage

Father Dukes, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Junior Sanchez, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Waajeed b2b Ladymonix, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Dennis Ferrer, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Stacey Pullen, 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Underground Stage

Mike Schommer (live), 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Shawn Rudiman (live), 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Huey Mnemonic, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mark Brook, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Helena Hauff, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

D.Dan, 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Fjaak, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Pyramid Stage

Sillygirlcarmen, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Skepta Más Tiempo, 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Shimza, 7:15 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Joris Voorn, 8:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

MK, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Detroit Stage

Ashton Swinton, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Jem, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beatloaf, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Salar Ansari, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

DJ Seoul, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

ADMN, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mister Joshooa, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Brian Kage, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

Movement Stage

Beige, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Dubfire, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Anfisa Letyago, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Joseph Capriati, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Charlotte de Witte, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS Cannabis

Loren, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cobblestone Jazz, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

TSHA, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Ben UFO, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Avalon Emerson, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Ela Minus, 9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Star Gate Stage

Rimarkable, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Jon Dixon (live), 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Salute, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Patrick Topping, 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sammy Virji, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Underground Stage

Augustus Williams, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Erika, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Haai, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Marcel Dettmann, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

DJ Nobu, 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Chris Liebing, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Pyramid Stage

Raedy Lex, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Hiroko Yamamura, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Riva Starr, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Walker & Royce, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Layton Giordani, 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Detroit Stage

Ember LaFíamma, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Donovan Glover, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Blackmoonchild, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Disc Jockey George, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

JMT, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Fullbodydurag, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

DJ Sphinx, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

DJ I.V., 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shawescape Renegade, 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Monday, May 26

Movement Stage

Kevin Reynolds (live), 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

DJ Holographic, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Claude VonStroke, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Jamie xx, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

John Summit, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS Cannabis

AK, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Zack Fox, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

DJ Godfather, 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

HiTech, 5:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

MCR-T, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sara Landry, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Chase & Status, 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Ferg, 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Star Gate Stage

Qurl, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Annicka, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Prospa, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sonny Fodera, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mau P, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Underground Stage

Henry Brooks, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

DJ Gigola, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

HorsegiirL, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Boys Noise, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Klankuenstler, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Pyramid Stage

Sarena Tyler, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Mike Servito, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Soul Clap, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Seth Troxler, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

DJ Minx, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Ricardo Villalobos, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Detroit Stage

Theresa Hill, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

DJ Cent, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Whodat, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Chuck Daniels, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Mike ‘Agent X’ Clark, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Keith Worthy, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Norm Talley, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.