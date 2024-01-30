You can celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Ferndale’s paczki brunch

Erica Pietrzyk of Pietrzyk Pierogi is Detroit’s queen of Polish cuisine

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Pietrzyk Pierogi’s brunch menu includes Paczki Waffles. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Pietrzyk Pierogi’s brunch menu includes Paczki Waffles.

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year: Fat Tuesday, and the excuse to eat the deliciously decadent Polish delicacy of paczki. Erica Pietrzyk of Pietrzyk Pierogi is Detroit’s queen of Polish cuisine, who is getting ahead of the holiday by holding a pop-up brunch at Urbanrest Brewery. You can get the Polish plates Pietrzyk is known for, and, of course, paczki — available in raspberry, strawberry jalapeño, and vanilla custard flavors — as well as treats like Paczki Waffles. Pietrzyk tells us the waffles are a combination of her grandmother’s Belgian waffle mix and ground fried paczki pieces, topped with real maple syrup and raspberry preserves. Pietrzyk will also be serving her Paczki Parfaits, filled with paczki pieces, vanilla custard, and fruit. Consider this your Paczki Day warm-up.

Event Details

Pietrzyk Pierogi presents Paczki Brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Co.

Sun., Feb. 4, 12-4 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Co. 2615 Wolcott St., Ferndale Oakland County

Erica Pietrzyk at the counter of Pietrzyk Pierogi.

Pietrzyk Pierogi celebrates grand opening in Eastern Market

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

