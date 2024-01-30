You can celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Ferndale’s paczki brunch

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Pietrzyk Pierogi’s brunch menu includes Paczki Waffles.

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year: Fat Tuesday, and the excuse to eat the deliciously decadent Polish delicacy of paczki. Erica Pietrzyk of Pietrzyk Pierogi is Detroit’s queen of Polish cuisine, who is getting ahead of the holiday by holding a pop-up brunch at Urbanrest Brewery. You can get the Polish plates Pietrzyk is known for, and, of course, paczki — available in raspberry, strawberry jalapeño, and vanilla custard flavors — as well as treats like Paczki Waffles. Pietrzyk tells us the waffles are a combination of her grandmother’s Belgian waffle mix and ground fried paczki pieces, topped with real maple syrup and raspberry preserves. Pietrzyk will also be serving her Paczki Parfaits, filled with paczki pieces, vanilla custard, and fruit. Consider this your Paczki Day warm-up.

