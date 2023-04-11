‘Weird’ chain Pizza Cat is opening a Westland location

The new store will celebrate with a $4.20 deal on 4/20

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge Pizza Cat is expanding in metro Detroit. - Tom Perkins
Tom Perkins
Pizza Cat is expanding in metro Detroit.

With a promise to “keep pizza weird,” the Pizza Cat chain has offbeat toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Grippos potato chips — pies seemingly tailored for stoners with a serious case of the munchies.

The company seems to be leaning into that demographic for the grand opening of its latest Detroit-area location.

Pizza Cat will celebrate the launch of its latest store in Westland on Thursday, April 20 with a $4.20 deal for a small cheese and pepperoni pizza. The deal ends at 4:20 p.m., naturally.

The store is located at 30915 Ann Arbor Tr., Westland.

It’s the chain’s third metro Detroit store, following a Greektown location that opened in 2022 in the former Ready Player One arcade and a Madison Heights carry-out only store that opened last month.

The Westland store is operated by entrepreneurs Andre (Dre) Styles and Brian Jackson, aka DJBJ 3525.

Founded in Ohio in 2017, the company says it’s planning to open more locations in the area, and that it has opened corporate offices in downtown Detroit.

Location Details

Pizza Cat - Westland

30915 Ann Arbor Trail, Westland Wayne County

734-237-4425

1 article

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
