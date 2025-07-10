  1. Food & Drink
Vernors releases limited-edition Boston Cooler flavor

The limited-edition “Vernors Boston Cooler” is available only in Michigan and northern Ohio this summer

Jul 10, 2025 at 10:32 am
Image: Vernon's has launched a limited-edition Boston Cooler.
Vernon's has launched a limited-edition Boston Cooler. Courtesy photo
Since the 1800s, two of Detroit’s favorite drinks have been Vernors and the Boston Cooler; the former a made-in-the-Motor City ginger ale, and the latter a float made by adding two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

While Vernors is no longer manufactured in Detroit, parent company Keurig Dr. Pepper is nodding to its Motor City history with its new flavor.

The limited-edition “Vernors Boston Cooler” is available only in Michigan and northern Ohio this summer.

The vanilla-flavored drinks will be available in 12-packs and two-liter and 20-ounce bottles from July through September.

“When the chance came to bottle the legendary Boston Cooler, we jumped on it faster than a Michigander spotting the first signs of spring after a long winter,” said Kevin Schmitz, Director of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper.

Vernors was first developed in 1866 by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor, and in the following decades Vernors was serving Boston Coolers in its soda bars.

