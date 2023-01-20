Valentine’s Day dinner returns to White Castle this year

click to enlarge Courtesy of White Castle White Castle is so romantic.

If your version of romance includes onion rings and sliders, it’s time to make your Valentine’s Day reservation at White Castle.

The fast food chain’s legendary Valentine’s Day dinner experience returns this year. On Saturday, Feb. 14, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., participating White Castle locations will transform into Valentine’s Day dinner spots with fine dining establishment vibes.

The restaurants will offer tableside service, holiday decor, and a date-night ambiance. And it’s not just the looks of the White Castles that will change on this night, it’s also the menu.

Guests can still order the classic White Castle items that they crave individually, but on this special night they can also order specials like the “Love Cube” meal, which includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides, and two small soft drinks. Diners can also grab a Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick for dessert.

To book your Valentine's Day date at White Castle, hit up OpenTable to find a participation location near you.

But even if you can’t score a reservation, you can still stop by White Castle to grab a Love Cube meal and some branded merch to go. Options include a “Love Castle” robe or sunglasses. Some people prefer to eat their White Castle meals at home, anyway, for … uh … obvious reasons.

Originally published by our sister paper, Riverfront Times. It is republished with permission.

