Valentine’s Day dinner returns to White Castle this year

So romantic

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge White Castle is so romantic. - Courtesy of White Castle
Courtesy of White Castle
White Castle is so romantic.

If your version of romance includes onion rings and sliders, it’s time to make your Valentine’s Day reservation at White Castle.

The fast food chain’s legendary Valentine’s Day dinner experience returns this year. On Saturday, Feb. 14,  from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., participating White Castle locations will transform into Valentine’s Day dinner spots with fine dining establishment vibes.

The restaurants will offer tableside service, holiday decor, and a date-night ambiance. And it’s not just the looks of the White Castles that will change on this night, it’s also the menu.

Guests can still order the classic White Castle items that they crave individually, but on this special night they can also order specials like the “Love Cube” meal, which includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides, and two small soft drinks. Diners can also grab a Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick for dessert.

To book your Valentine's Day date at White Castle, hit up OpenTable to find a participation location near you.

But even if you can’t score a reservation, you can still stop by White Castle to grab a Love Cube meal and some branded merch to go. Options include a “Love Castle” robe or sunglasses. Some people prefer to eat their White Castle meals at home, anyway, for …  uh … obvious reasons.

Originally published by our sister paper, Riverfront Times. It is republished with permission.

Related
A White Castle restaurant in Roseville.

The pandemic forced White Castle to test a $15 per hour wage in Detroit

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the St. Louis Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

HopCat Royal Oak announces new opening date due to construction delays

By Lee DeVito

HopCat Royal Oak announces new opening date due to construction delays

Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers

Detroit holiday pop-up bar Blitzen’s on Bagley is now Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentines Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit holiday pop-up bar Blitzen’s on Bagley is now Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentines Day (2)

Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?

By Jane Slaughter

Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit holiday pop-up bar Blitzen’s on Bagley is now Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentines Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit holiday pop-up bar Blitzen’s on Bagley is now Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentines Day (2)

Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?

By Jane Slaughter

Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?

HopCat Royal Oak announces new opening date due to construction delays

By Lee DeVito

HopCat Royal Oak announces new opening date due to construction delays

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery releases AI-made beer and we’re not sure how to feel about it

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery releases AI-made beer and we’re not sure how to feel about it (2)
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us